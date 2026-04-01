April Fools at ‘Abbott,’ Doctor’s Dilemma on ‘Chicago Med,’ Love on the Spectrum, Expedition Files

Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

8:30/7:30c

April Fools’ Day is no joke to the teachers of Abbott Elementary, especially to a control freak like Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and, somewhat surprisingly, superstitious principal Ava (Janelle James), who barricades herself in her office to avoid being a target. When an anonymous prankster leaves notes and booby traps around the school, the teachers begin a search for the culprit, eventually turning on each other. Jeez, can’t they take a joke?

George Burns Jr/NBC

Chicago Med

8/7c

As Chief of Psychiatry, Daniel Charles, Oliver Platt has been a steady hand at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center since the show’s beginning, but who can help him when he suffers his own mental health crisis? In the first of a two-episode showcase for the veteran actor, Dr. Charles is unsettled after taking a seemingly tragic call on the suicide prevention hotline where he volunteers. Haunted by the caller’s voice as he endures a particular harrowing day, challenged by one patient as a “freak who needs sick people like me to feel whole,” the good doctor is on the verge of a meltdown himself.

Netflix

Love on the Spectrum

Season Premiere

How to describe love? “It just feels like chomping on candy,” says Logan, one of three new singles on the autism spectrum who’s joining the incredibly endearing and Emmy-winning docu-reality series for its fourth season. Several fan-favorite couples return for more romantic adventures, including a trip to London for Anglophile Connor and his girlfriend, Georgia, and house-hunting for James and Shelley. It’s impossible not to root for them all.

Discovery

Expedition Files

Season Premiere 10/9c

The intrepid Josh Gates is back to demystify legends and poke holes in history in the docuseries’ fourth season. Among the provocative topics tackled in the premiere: the truth behind the vanishing of the USS Scorpion Navy submarine during the Cold War, theories regarding the ultimate fate of Lincoln’s assassin, John Wilkes Booth, and what really happened during Paul Revere’s iconic midnight ride.

Apple TV

Shrinking

Graduations can be an emotional time, and in the poignant comedy’s next-to-last episode in its third season, widowed therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel) is a wreck as he considers his empty nest once Alice (Lukita Maxwell) leaves home. He’s also dealing with conflicting daddy issues, involving his own distant dad (Jeff Daniels) and the impending departure of his mentor and true father figure, the newly retired Paul (Harrison Ford). If Jimmy lets out what he’s really feeling, it’s not going to be pretty. But it may be necessary.

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