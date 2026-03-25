Riz Ahmed Takes the ‘Bait,’ Baseball’s Opening Act, ‘Abbott’ Bans Homework, BTS on ‘Tonight’

Riz Ahmed is star, writer, and executive producer of the comedy Bait, about a struggling actor whose life spirals while preparing to audition as the next James Bond. Netflix inaugurates this year’s Major League Baseball season with a livestream of the San Francisco Giants hosting the New York Yankees. A “no homework” policy roils Abbott Elementary. South Korean boy-band sensation BTS visits Jimmy Fallon‘s Tonight Show for their first late-night appearance in five years.

Prime Video

Bait

Series Premiere

An entertaining and provocative six-episode comedy about cultural identity and the desire for fame stars writer/creator Riz Ahmed (Emmy winner for The Night Of) as a struggling Pakistani British actor, Shah Latif (often mistaken for Dev Patel), whose potential big break might just break him. As the series opens, Shah is in the running to audition as the next James Bond, and when the news goes public, he begins trending — but not always in positive ways. Facing public backlash and an equal measure of excitement and skepticism from his Muslim family as they celebrate the end of Ramadan, Shah begins a spiral of anxiety as the satire takes on the tone of a psychological thriller.

MLB Baseball

Play ball! As a curtain-raiser to Thursday’s opening day of Major League Baseball across the country and on the airwaves, Netflix livestreams the season’s first official pitch when the New York Yankees visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Before the action begins at 8 pm/ET, a pregame features analysis and commentary from MLB greats Barry Bonds, Albert Pujols, Anthony Rizzo, CC Sabathia, and Hunter Pence. Elle Duncan is host, with Matt Vasgersian providing play-by-play, Lauren Shehadi the on-field reporter, and comedian Bert Kreischer (Free Bert) as a special guest.

ABC

Abbott Elementary

8:30/7:30c

Feeling peer pressure from her rival principal, Crystal (Tatyana Ali), Abbott’s leader, Ava (Janelle James), lays down a new “law of the land”: No homework. The students are thrilled, but the teachers struggle, worrying their classes will fall behind. Even custodian Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) has existential cause for concern: “If we take away homework, what would the dog eat?” The new policy leads to a showdown between traditionalist Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Ava, while Janine (Quinta Brunson) begins to question her boyfriend Gregory’s (Tyler James Williams) own approach to grading homework.

Netflix

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:35/10:35c

Having just wowed a global audience with a livestreamed concert on Netflix last weekend, South Korean supergroup BTS makes their first late-night appearance since completing their mandatory military service. Returning to the stage where they triumphantly took over The Tonight Show in 2021, the group joins Jimmy Fallon for a joint interview and performance, with a second song scheduled to air on Thursday. If that’s not enough BTS for you, Netflix premieres a feature documentary, BTS: The Return, on Friday.

Apple TV

Shrinking

With his daughter’s high-school graduation looming and his mentor Paul (Harrison Ford) in his last week before officially retiring, the neurotic therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel) is processing way too much change as the poignant comedy’s third season nears its end. Factor in daddy issues involving his own emotionally distant father, Randy (Jeff Daniels), it’s no wonder Jimmy is struggling to maintain his new relationship with Sofi (Cobie Smulders). In the workplace, Paul has a reckoning with Gaby (Jessica Williams) about his legacy and the future of the practice.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

· Scrubs (8/7c, ABC): J.D. (Zach Braff) isn’t thrilled to be working with his snarky nemesis Dr. Park (Joel Kim Booster) on the case of a VIP patient (sitcom veteran Geoff Pierson), a wealthy hospital donor whose mysterious ailments cast suspicion on his wife (NYPD Blue alum Charlotte Ross).

· Survivor (8/7c, CBS): After a temper tantrum at the last Tribal Council puts one castaway in jeopardy, two tribes are sent to the next Tribal Council.

· The Masked Singer (8/7c, Fox): The five remaining singers perform in the semifinals. Followed by the season finale of Fear Factor: House of Fears (9/8c), where the two finalists leap between speeding trucks in hopes of winning the $200,000 grand prize.

· America’s Culinary Cup (9:30/8:30c, CBS): The Top 10 chefs pour it on in a Tournament of Sauces.

· Shark Tank (10/9c, ABC): Mark Cuban returns to the tank for a business update as the Sharks hear pitches for products including a newfangled picture-hanging tool and a camping bed for cars.

· Southern Law (10/9c, A&E): A new true-crime series follows law enforcement officers doing their duty down South, including the rescue of a baby during a vehicle pursuit in South Carolina.

· The Coach Vick Experience (10/9c, BET): The football season is over for Norfolk State coach Michael Vick, and in the docuseries’ season finale, players confront the transfer portal while Vick considers his own future.

ON THE STREAM:

· Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story (streaming on Hulu): A documentary profiles the legendary basketball coach, who led Tennessee’s Lady Vols to eight national titles and the U.S. women’s team to a 1984 Olympic gold medal. The special airs Sunday on ESPN2 and on ESPN on Easter Sunday.

· Homicide: New York (streaming on Netflix): The true-crime docuseries from Dick Wolf returns for a second season, featuring veteran NYPD detectives revisiting their toughest cases.

· Imperfect Women (streaming on Apple TV): The mystery thriller lives up to its title when Eleanor (Kerry Washington) faces the consequences of sleeping with her murdered best friend’s husband (Joel Kinnaman).