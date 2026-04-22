‘High Potential: Should Roman Be Morgan’s Love Interest in Season 3? (POLL)

Meaghan Darwish
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Kaitlin Olson in 'High Potential'
Disney / Raymond Liu

What To Know

  • High Potential‘s third season is on the way, but should it shake things up for Morgan’s romantic life?
  • If Roman returns, we ask fans to sound off on whether he should be another romantic interest for Morgan or not.

High Potential‘s third season may not arrive for some time, but it’s never too early to begin pondering what’s ahead for Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) and the LAPD team as they continue to solve cases.

As fans will recall, Season 2 concluded with quite the cliffhanger as Captain Nick Wagner (Steve Howey) was stabbed almost to death in the park following a meeting that would uncover answers surrounding Morgan’s missing ex, Roman. While Wagner’s fate remains unclear heading into the next season, it was clear that there was a romance in the making between him and Morgan.

While plenty of viewers are also waiting in the wings for Morgan’s potential will-they-won’t-they romance with her partner Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), there’s also the lingering question of what Roman’s resurfacing will do to the romantic dynamics. Sure, he’s often referred to as Morgan’s ex, considering he went missing from her life and she’d since moved on, but if he turns up in Season 3, could he be another romantic interest on the board?

Kaitlin Olson and Steve Howey in 'High Potential' Season 2

ABC

If Roman does play a substantial role in Season 3, as it seems like he could, who is to say old feelings aren’t reignited between him and Morgan? It’s certainly something to consider as they share daughter Ava (Amirah J), who is taking after Roman’s artistic abilities, as teased in the finale’s art show.

Karadec or Wagner for Morgan? 'High Potential's Kaitlin Olson Says...
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Karadec or Wagner for Morgan? 'High Potential's Kaitlin Olson Says...

While we await Wagner’s fate, could Roman’s return distract from the fledgling relationship Morgan had started to form, pushing her into a different kind of triangle between Roman and Karadec? Fans will have to tune in to find out, but we want to hear from you. Should Roman be considered as a romantic interest in Season 3? Let us know your thoughts in the reader’s poll below and sound off in the comments section.

High Potential, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, ABC

High Potential key art
Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson

Daniel Sunjata

Daniel Sunjata

Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie

Deniz Akdeniz

Deniz Akdeniz

Amirah J

Amirah J

Matthew Lamb

Matthew Lamb

Judy Reyes

Judy Reyes

Full Cast & Crew

ABC

Hulu

Series

2024–

TV14

Comedy drama

Crime drama

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High Potential

Kaitlin Olson




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