What To Know Savannah Guthrie will return to the Today show eight weeks after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was allegedly abducted from her Tucson home.

Retired FBI agent Steve Moore noted that Savannah’s return likely reflects her need to resume normal life, not a lack of progress in the investigation.

Moore suggested that Savannah’s return could potentially provoke a reaction from the kidnapper(s).

It’s now been eight weeks since Nancy Guthrie went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, and her daughter, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, is preparing to return to the show next week.

Speaking with NewsNation’s Brian Entin on the latest edition of Brian Entin Investigates, retired FBI special agent Steve Moore explained what Savannah’s return to her hosting duties could mean for the investigation and whether it would affect the alleged kidnapper(s).

Entin asked if Savannah’s recent sit down interview with Hoda Kotb and her upcoming Today return on April 6 could be an “indication that the investigation is not progressing right now.”

Moore said it “could” mean that, but he noted that from his experience, “cases like this were never put down.”

“One of the hard things are, when you’re an agent working on these things, is forcing yourself to go home and go to sleep,” Moore explained, per Parade. “And you wake up in the middle of the night saying, ‘What am I doing here? I better get back to work.’ The agents tend not to let go of this, especially when they become close to the family.”

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor. No suspects have been named.

Moore said that Savannah’s decision to return to the Today show is more likely to be due to her realizing she “has to resume her normal life.”

“[She’s] still in a hard place, nothing’s resolved,” the former FBI agent continued, adding that Savannah has to go on with her life. “I think that was a way of saying, ‘I’m going to resume my life one of these days soon, and you’re part of that life. You deserve to know where I am,’ to all of the people who follow her.”

As for whether Savannah’s interview and upcoming Today show return could spark a reaction from the kidnapper(s), Moore acknowledged that it’s certainly possible the suspect(s_ could “act out a little bit,” especially if they’re the type of person who needs control and doesn’t like the idea of Savannah resuming her regular life.

“It’s all going to depend on the unknown: what kind of person did this,” Moore stated.