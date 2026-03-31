Why Nancy Guthrie Case Reminds Nancy Grace of Her Fiancé’s Brutal Murder

What To Know Nancy Grace expressed empathy for Savannah Guthrie over her mother’s disappearance, relating it to the trauma of her own fiancé’s murder in 1979.

Grace defended Savannah and her family against criticism for not paying a ransom.

Authorities have not confirmed any ransom payment in the Nancy Guthrie case.

Nancy Grace has said she can empathize with Savannah Guthrie amid the disappearance of her mom, Nancy Guthrie, revealing that the situation reminds her of when her then-fiancé, Keith Griffin, was brutally murdered in 1979.

Appearing on the Hang Out With Sean Hannity podcast on Tuesday (March 31), Grace touched on Savannah’s recent sit-down interview with her friend Hoda Kotb on the Today show. In the emotional interview, Savannah expressed regret that her celebrity status might have played a part in her 84-year-old mother being targeted.

“When Savannah was talking, just her face, and she started talking to her mother, when she felt like it was her fault,” Grace said, per Us Weekly. “She said, ‘Oh, Mommy, Mommy, I’m sorry. I am sorry.’ It took me right back to those horrible moments, when I was lying there in the dark, feeling like howling, because there just were no words… nothing.”

Grace’s fiancé died after being shot multiple times in a truck on a Madison, Georgia, construction site by a disgruntled ex-coworker in 1979. He was 23 years old. The attacker had been fired and is said to have mistakenly blamed Griffin for him losing his job. After the tragedy, Grace decided to enroll in law school and went on to become a felony prosecutor, dedicating her career to criminal justice.

“When my fiancé was murdered, I didn’t even want to say words,” she continued. “I felt like going out in the dark, in the woods, and just howling like an animal. I didn’t have words to say. It was so awful — not just losing him, but to violent crime. Stupid, senseless… for what? For nothing!”

Nancy, the mother of Today co-host Savannah, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor. No suspects have been named.

During her appearance on Sean Hannity‘s podcast, Grace said she’s noticed people “attacking Savannah” and the family for not paying the ransom mentioned in an alleged ransom note.

“There’s no script for what you’re supposed to do. I think Savannah and her brother and sister, Annie and Camron, did everything they were physically able to do at that moment,” Grace stated.

Investigators haven’t confirmed whether the Guthrie family paid any ransom demands. Recently, TMZ reported that the Bitcoin wallet referenced in one of the alleged ransom notes remains empty. There has also been speculation that a second alleged ransom note was actually an apology letter revealing Nancy had died.

Grace told Hannity that she believes the ransom was never paid because the Guthries never received proof of life. “You and I knew at the beginning something was off, in that the ransom was not requested immediately,” she explained. “You take somebody… you want to feed them for a week and then ask for the money? No. You want the money, then you want it to be over with. You want to get the hell out of town.”