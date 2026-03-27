Nancy Guthrie Kidnappers Are Likely ‘Terrified’ Says Ex-FBI Agent

What To Know Former FBI agent Jason Pack believes Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper(s) are likely “terrified” due to increased national attention.

Pack said that Savannah’s public appeals help keep Nancy’s case in the spotlight and may encourage someone with info to come forward.

He noted that the family’s media strategy targets both the kidnapper(s) and community members who may hold crucial information.

A former FBI agent has said Nancy Guthrie‘s kidnapper(s) are likely “terrified” following Savannah Guthrie‘s emotional sit-down interview with her friend Hoda Kotb on Today.

Speaking to Page Six, Jason Pack, an ex-FBI agent, shared his thoughts on Savannah’s heartbreaking interview, saying it helps keep Nancy’s name in the news cycle “at the exact moment national attention starts to drift” and will hopefully urge someone with information to pick up the phone.

Pack went on to say that the more Savannah speaks, the more terrified the suspect(s) will be, pointing out how the kidnapper(s) have “the FBI, a million-dollar reward, and the entire country looking for them.”

“In my experience, suspects who have done something like this are usually terrified. They have been scared for two months,” the crime expert told the outlet. “Every knock on the door. Every slow-moving car. They are waiting on that one tip that leads law enforcement straight to their doorstep and finally tells the world what happened to Miss Nancy.”

Nancy, the mother of Today co-host Savannah, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor. No suspects have been named.

Pack also said that Savannah’s Today interview wasn’t “necessarily a law-enforcement strategy,” which would typically involve a more formal press conference setting. Instead, he said, Savannah chose to talk with her close friend and long-time colleague, “Someone she trusts with her life.”

“She walked into a safe space and let herself be human. That’s what grief looks like when it finally gets room to breathe,” he added.

Pack previously commented on Savannah’s plea on local Tucson station KVOA TV, describing it as a deliberate move to reach the kidnapper(s) and residents who may have information. “The family chose a local television station, not a national platform. That is not an accident,” he stated.

He added, “They targeted their own neighborhood. That tells you they believe someone local has information, or more likely, someone local has not checked their cameras yet because they assumed somebody else already did.”