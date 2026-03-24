What To Know So far, NBC has only renewed two comedies—Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical—for the 2026-2027 season.

Nine other shows’ futures — including that of One Chicago and the Law & Order franchise remain uncertain.

As we get closer and closer to May, when most networks (CBS will be earlier this year, in April) announce their schedules for the next season (2026-2027, in this case), decisions are coming in about shows. Some networks make decisions faster than others, like (again) CBS.

But when it comes to NBC, only two series — both comedies — have been renewed thus far. There are a few pilots in the works as well, including ones that would bring stars like David Boreanaz (The Rockford Files rebott), Emily Deschanel (as a psychologist focusing on the victim, rather than the perpetrator), and Peter Krause (Protection) back to our screens, potentially taking up time slots in NBC’s 2026-2027 schedule — and meaning cancellations for some of its current lineup.

So far, NBC has renewed Happy’s Place (Season 3)and St. Denis Medical (Season 3). The rest of its lineup — that’s still nine shows, most of which are dramas —is up in the air.

The three One Chicago series — Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. — seem to be locks for renewals. Not only do they prove to be a success for the network on Wednesdays, including with big event crossovers, like the one that aired on March 4, but they’re also hits in the ratings. Med, Fire, and P.D. are second, third, and sixth, respectively, compared to NBC’s other scripted shows in the key demo among adults 18-49, and first, second, and third, respectively, in viewers.

Two of the longest-running dramas on TV, Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, also seem probable for renewals. SVU and the mothership are, respectively, fifth and eighth in the key demo and fourth and fifth in viewers compared to the rest of NBC’s scripted lineup. (Remember Organized Crime has moved over to Peacock, beginning with its fifth season. It has yet to be renewed or canceled for Season 6.)

As for the rest of the network’s dramas, it’s not looking as certain. Comparing NBC’s scripted shows, The Hunting Party and Brilliant Minds are 11th and 13th (last) in the key demo and tied for 11th (of 13) in viewers. Furthermore, Brilliant Minds‘ return for the final six episodes of Season 2 delayed until the end of May (rather than returning in February with the rest of the network’s lineup after the Winter Olympics) doesn’t seem to bode well.

On the comedy side, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is doing well — first in the key demo and sixth in viewers — while Stumble is, well, stumbling: 10th in the key demo and 12th (of 13) in viewers.

Which shows are you most worried about? Which do you think will be renewed? Let us know in the comments section below.