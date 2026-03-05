NBC is giving one of its most famous ex-cons another shot as The Rockford Files gets a reboot, this time with David Boreanaz stepping into the role of the charming former inmate who turns his talents toward life as a private investigator.

Inspired by the beloved 1970s series, the new take will follow the wisecracking gumshoe as he navigates low-rent cases, shady clients, and plenty of trouble, relying on his street smarts and knack for talking his way out of danger.

As the series gains momentum, Oscar-nominee Jacki Weaver has recently joined the cast alongside David Boreanaz in a key role.

For more details about the cast, the release date, and everything else you need to know about the reboot, keep scrolling.

When will The Rockford Files reboot premiere?

Casting for the project is still underway, as NBC ordered the pilot in early 2026. A premiere date for The Rockford Files reboot has not yet been announced, so check back for updates.

What is The Rockford Files reboot about?

According to the logline: “Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn’t commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn’t take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime.”

Who stars in The Rockford Files reboot?

David Boreanaz will take over the role of Jim Rockford, while Michaela McManus stars as Kate, an East Hollywood detective who has a complicated history with Rockford.

On March 5, Variety announced that Jacki Weaver will join Boreanaz on the series as a character named Karma, a “trailer park neighbor” who is considered a “tough, outspoken activist and think-tank analyst.”

Who is behind The Rockford Files reboot?

The Rockford Files is from writer Mike Daniels, producers Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, and Universal Television. Daniels executive produces alongside Timberman and Beverly via their Timberman/Beverly banner, with the company’s Chris Leanza co-executive producing. Boreanaz is a producer. Universal Television is the studio.