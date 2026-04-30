‘The Pitt’ Stars Share Season 3 Hopes (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
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The Pitt left quite a bit unresolved at the end of the second season, and so when TV Insider spoke with Isa Briones, Taylor Dearden, Sepideh Moafi, Shawn Hatosy, Jalen Thomas Brooks, and Jeff Kober for our Post-Op: The Pitt Aftershow series, we also had to ask them to share their Season 3 hopes.

We know that there will be about four months between seasons, as showrunner R. Scott Gemmill told us while discussing the Season 2 finale. “Hopefully next season, it’s all about healing and seeing everyone get through another shift.”

When it picks up, he added, “Robby [Noah Wyle] will return and we’re going to see what kind of shape he’s in and this sabbatical, if you really went on it and if it changed him or not, hopefully for the better.”

One of the big questions will be if Langdon (Patrick Ball) and Santos (Isa Briones) can work together — she was the first to catch onto his addiction and stealing pills in Season 1, then they mostly avoided each other in Season 2. “As Robby says to her, you’re going to have to learn to. And that’s going to be part of their journey in Season 3, is how do these two people, who clearly are at odds, come together when patients need them?” said Gemmill.

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That’s part of what Briones wants to see in Season 3 as well. “I think it would be interesting to see her and Langdon work together, not in a toxic way,” she noted.

Dearden very quickly shared her answer about King in Season 3: “I want to see the deposition. That’s a very actor thing. Mel would love to see no deposition, but I would love to see and to explore Mel in that kind of world and how it’s an incredibly insincere world and she’s so sincere. And I think legal battles and tort law and stuff like that would be really tough on her.”

After seeing night shift doc Abbot for two seasons really be the guy who got through to Robby when he was going through it and talk about going to therapy (and seeing how that’s helped), Hatosy is interested in exploring the other side. “Maybe Abbot is in process in a way and it’s not working. And maybe we find him in an emotional place as well,” he suggested. “It’d be cool to see because he could very easily be on the verge. We saw him up there in the beginning of Season 1.”

Watch the full video above for more from Isa Briones, Taylor Dearden, Sepideh Moafi, Shawn Hatosy, Jalen Thomas Brooks, and Jeff Kober on their hopes for the future for their characters.

The Pitt, Season 3, TBA, HBO Max

The Pitt key art
Noah Wyle

Noah Wyle

Tracy Ifeachor

Tracy Ifeachor

Fiona Dourif

Fiona Dourif

Taylor Dearden

Taylor Dearden

Isa Briones

Isa Briones

Gerran Howell

Gerran Howell

Shabana Azeez

Shabana Azeez

Brandon Mendez Homer

Patrick Ball

Patrick Ball

Katherine LaNasa

Katherine LaNasa

Supriya Ganesh

Supriya Ganesh

Amielynn Abellera

Amielynn Abellera

Kristin Villanueva

Jalen Thomas Brooks

Jalen Thomas Brooks

Shawn Hatosy

Shawn Hatosy

Full Cast & Crew

HBO Max

Series

2025–

Drama

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Isa Briones

Jalen Thomas Brooks

Jeff Kober

R. Scott Gemmill

Sepideh Moafi

Shawn Hatosy

Taylor Dearden




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