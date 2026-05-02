‘The Pitt’s Night Shift: Shawn Hatosy & Jalen Thomas Brooks on Its Very Different Vibe (VIDEO)

The Pitt‘s second season gave us a bit more of the night shift crew than the first did, and what’s clear is it’s fun compared to day shift. Just look at Abbot (Shawn Hatosy) leading the others in, “We are the night crawlers. We deal with the weirdest and the wildest because we are the weirdest and the wildest of them all.” Could you ever imagine Robby (Noah Wyle) doing that with day? Never.

“Let’s be honest, they’re kind of freaks. They’re a little bit freaks. And Abbot is the leader of the freaks. He’s got his own hangups,” Hatosy tells TV Insider in the video interview above. “And I love how they could probably start a theater group. They’re that kind of people, but he attacks it like he would a basic training session in the Army.” That led to an improve that didn’t make it in, the Emmy winner reveals.

Hatosy agrees that “there’s a tone shift” from day to night. “It needs to look different than what the day shift looks like,” reexplains. “Those characters are all unique and have their own point of view. And it’s also nice to see what we started to see coming through the door and the drunken behavior and the yelling and the levels. The tone shifts pretty dramatically. And then at the end of the scene with Robby, Nazely [Sofia Hasmik] is like, ‘Oh, you gotta see this guy. Half his face is blown off,’ And [Abbot’s] like, ‘You gotta love this place. You can’t leave here.’ He’s excited by it.”

In Season 2, Mateo (Jalen Thomas Brooks) was part of the night shift.

“It’s just funny. It’s quirky. It’s dangerous. It’s interesting,” the Off Campus star says. “It takes a certain type of person to say, ‘I’m going to go work nights.’ You know what I mean? So I think that you get to work with a bunch of interesting people, you get to have interesting cases. And I think that he gets to have a lot of fun. Talking to a lot of the actual ER doctors and nurses on set, they said the night shifts can be very crazy, can be very fun, but certain doctors love it, certain doctors hate it. I think that Mateo likes it.”

Watch the full video interview above for more from Shawn Hatosy and Jalen Thomas Brooks on the night shift — and Sepideh Moafi about Al-Hashimi and Abbot’s potential friendship.

The Pitt, Season 3, TBA, HBO Max