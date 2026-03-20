What To Know The 150th episode of FBI centers on Eva Ramos as she confronts a part of the past she’d rather forget.

Juliana Aidén Martinez previews the episode and what to expect from her and Scola’s partnership.

“I feel very honored,” Juliana Aidén Martinez says of FBI‘s 150th episode, airing Monday, March 23, and centering on her character, lawyer-turned-agent Eva Ramos.

In “Crusader,” after two children and a daycare worker are killed due to an accidental drug exposure, a dangerous drug kingpin from Eva’s past resurfaces. During the investigation, Eva’s torn between her work as an agent and her personal vendetta.

This is something she doesn’t want to remember. “It’s very touchy for her, and it reminded me of when you have moments in your life that you replay over and over and over and you’re like, ‘If I just did this or maybe if I did that,’ and it’s the one that got away situation,” Martinez tells TV Insider of revisiting this “very personal and conflicted, turbulent bit of her past.”

For Eva, she’s asking herself, “Why didn’t I see it?” previews the star. “What I love about her is the fight for certainty. It’s like, ‘I know I know how to do this. I am the smartest person in the room. I’ve got this. I know exactly the steps.’ It’s confronting this person had more awareness or knowledge of the system maybe than she did at the moment. It’s that kind of world experience. Even if you’re very intelligent, it’s that world experience that sometimes life isn’t fair and humans are going to be human and the system is going to be the system. And I just think it was a failure of foresight for her that she couldn’t see how things were going to play out.”

This comes as Eva and Scola (John Boyd) are still getting to know each other as partners; she just joined the team this season. This case leads to “a very real scene” between the two of them that Martinez is looking forward to fans seeing.

“It’s really well deserved because they’re figuring each other out. It’s a moment of transparency and it’s a moment of them really talking something out,” Martinez explains. “I do think that’s when real relationship building happens, when you start having conflict and when you start saying what you have to say and revealing who you are in front of someone past the niceties.”

FBI, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS