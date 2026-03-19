Food Network’s Katie Lee Biegel Reveals Scary New Injury

What To Know Katie Lee Biegel revealed she recently injured herself in the kitchen, something she has avoided in her years of cooking.

The injury occurred while Biegel was filming an upcoming episode of her YouTube series, It’s Not Complicated.

Biegel recently revealed on her podcast that The Kitchen hosts are reuniting to film a special episode following the show’s end in December 2025.

Food Network’s Katie Lee Biegel recently broke her streak of avoiding kitchen injuries.

In a Wednesday, March 18, Instagram story video, Biegel revealed that she recently injured herself while filming her YouTube cooking series, It’s Not Complicated. “In all my years of cooking, I have never cut myself. I sliced through my fingernail, like, cut my fingernail off, basically, while filming a new episode of It’s Not Complicated. So lovely,” she said in the clip while showing off her finger, which was wrapped in a paper towel and a plastic bag full of ice cubes. “But it’s a good reminder for you guys to watch.”

Biegel seemingly sought out medical care for her cut, as she later posted an Instagram Story selfie with her bandaged finger. “One day, I’ll have a fingernail again…” she captioned the pic.

Biegel is taking the injury in stride, as she poked fun at herself in another Instagram Story clip on Thursday, March 19. “I will live. I will survive. But I’m definitely gonna take the sympathy between now and when it gets better,” she joked.

Biegel will likely address the injury in an upcoming episode of It’s Not Complicated, as it was not featured on the show’s latest episode, which dropped on Tuesday, March 17.

The TV personality launched It’s Not Complicated on February 17. “I’m so excited to invite you into our home. @ryanbiegel filmed me, along with the help of a few of our friends,” she wrote of the new show in a February 13 Instagram post. “We’d love to know what you think, and what you want to see more (or less) of, and the types of recipes you would like. We hope you have as much fun watching it as we had making it.”

In another Instagram post shared on the show’s premiere day, Biegel wrote, “After The Kitchen, I was not sure what would be next in my career, and I am so excited for this next chapter. I truly appreciate all of your support over the years and I hope you love this show! Let me know what you want to see more (or less) of, as we are filming more.”

Biegel’s new show debuted two months after The Kitchen ended its 40-season run in December 2025. News broke in October 2025 that the series had been canceled after more than 10 years on the air.

“The last episode of The Kitchen @foodnetwork is this morning!” Biegel wrote via Instagram the day of the show’s end. “Thank you so much for 12 great years and over 500 episodes!!! I will miss our crew so much and so appreciate all of you for letting us do what we love to do for so long. What an amazing ride!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Earlier this month, Biegel’s costar, Jeff Mauro, revealed on her All on the Table podcast that the cast was reuniting to film “a special episode of The Kitchen,” which will air later this month.