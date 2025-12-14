The Kitchen is now closed, and the stars of the Food Network talk show are paying tribute to its decade-plus long run.

“Well, as the kids say…that’s a wrap! Or is it? Where will we all end up? Who the heck knows,” Jeff Mauro wrote on Instagram on Saturday as The Kitchen aired its last episode. “[Geoffrey Zakarian, Katie Lee, Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli] and I made a record-breaking amount of qualityinformative, delicious, and hilarious television, together, with the best crew imaginable. … Truly grateful to @foodnetwork for trusting in me/us to hold down daytime for the last 12 years. I will truly miss making this show.”

In her Instagram post, Anderson wrote she was thankful for the experience. “Forty seasons just doesn’t happen to many in this game,” she added. “Ya never gonna catch me mad or sad about this win!”

And Lee thanked viewers for 12 great years and more than 500 episodes. “I will miss our crew so much and so appreciate all of you for letting us do what we love to do for so long,” she told Instagram followers. “What an amazing ride!”

The Kitchen debuted in 2014 and originally starred Mauro, Anderson, Lee, and Zakarian with Marcela Valladolid before Valladolid left and Guarnaschelli joined the production.

The news of The Kitchen’s cancellation came in October, with Variety reporting that Food Network was evaluating its programming ahead of the new year and amid the channel’s move from Warner Bros. Discovery to Discovery Global.

“For over a decade Sunny, Katie, Jeff, Geoffrey and more recently Alex have engaged audiences with their individual and distinct food sensibilities and sense of humor that together make The Kitchen a delicious way to spend an hour,” Betsy Ayala, Warner Bros. Discovery’s head of food content, said in a statement to the magazine. “Everyone knows all good parties end up in The Kitchen, where the conversation, laughs, and food flow; the best parties probably end a little bit earlier [than] some guests would like, but we’ve got twelve years of memories and wanted to celebrate this team’s hard work during one final holiday season.”