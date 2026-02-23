‘Food Network’s Katie Lee Biegel Launches New Project After ‘The Kitchen’ Cancellation

What To Know Katie Lee Biegel followed-up The Kitchen‘s cancellation by launching her own YouTube cooking show.

The series, It’s Not Complicated, is filmed by Biegel’s husband and friends and emphasizes simple, classic dishes with minimal ingredients and steps.

Fans were excited to see Biegel sharing recipes again after The Kitchen ended it’s decade-plus run on Food Network in December 2025.

The Kitchen may have ended its run on Food Network, but Katie Lee Biegel is continuing to share her favorite recipes and cooking tips with fans.

Earlier this month, the TV personality took to social media to announce her brand-new cooking show, It’s Not Complicated. “I’m looking to inspire and empower so that you can watch these and know that you can make them at home, too,” she stated in a February 13 Instagram video. “My food is comfortable, it’s classic. It’s not a bunch of ingredients, not a bunch of steps, and frankly, not a lot of dishes.”

In the post’s caption, Katie revealed that the series was filmed by her husband, Ryan Biegel, and “a few of our friends.” She added, “We’d love to know what you think, and what you want to see more (or less) of, and the types of recipes you would like. We hope you have as much fun watching it as we had making it.”

The show released its first episode on Tuesday, February 17. “Yaaay! It’s Not Complicated is LIVE on YouTube,” Katie captioned an Instagram post celebrating the show’s release, also asking fans to tune in and share with others.

“After The Kitchen, I was not sure what would be next in my career, and I am so excited for this next chapter,” she continued. “I truly appreciate all of your support over the years and I hope you love this show! Let me know what you want to see more (or less) of, as we are filming more.”

The show’s first episode featured Katie teaching viewers how to make pinto beans, collard greens, and cornbread, inspired by her grandmother’s recipes. “These are the tried-and-true recipes I grew up with, passed down through my family for generations, and I’m so excited to share them with you,” she wrote in the YouTube video’s description.

Fans shared their excitement over Katie’s new projects online. “I’m so excited about your YouTube channel! I can’t wait to watch!” one person commented underneath her Tuesday Instagram post. Another fan wrote, “Watched your first episode & reminded me of my sweet Daddy that ALWAYS had to have something sweet after supper. The butter & molasses w/ cornbread warmed my heart. From one Southern girl to another, can’t wait for your next episode.”

In the episode’s YouTube comments, one person wrote, “So happy you are doing this Katie. Thank you! Hated seeing the kitchen end. This will help with our loss.” Someone else shared, “I love this show so much, dear Katie! Thank you and Ryan for bringing your wonderful series to YouTube! I cannot wait for the next episode!”

Another person added, “Since I rarely watch Food Network anymore (too many competition shows), I was happy to stumble onto your channel here. Love the simplicity of the food. Being a Southern gal, you had me at beans, collards, and cornbread. LOL!!”

Katie starred on Food Network’s The Kitchen for from its premiere in January 2014 until its final episode in December 2025. Katie celebrated the show’s end via Instagram at the time, writing, “Thank you so much for 12 great years and over 500 episodes!!! I will miss our crew so much and so appreciate all of you for letting us do what we love to do for so long. What an amazing ride!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”