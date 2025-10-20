‘The Kitchen’ Canceled at Food Network After 40 Seasons: Final Episode Date Revealed

Food Network fans will soon have to say goodbye to one of the channel’s longest-running shows.

Variety broke news on Monday, October 20, that The Kitchen has been canceled after more than 10 years and 40 seasons on the air. The talk show debuted in January 2014 and features cohosts Geoffrey Zakarian, Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, and Jeff Mauro sharing new recipes, answering fan questions, and talking all things food.

The series will air its final episode on Saturday, December 13, at 11a/10c, per the outlet.

“For over a decade Sunny, Katie, Jeff, Geoffrey and more recently Alex [Guarnaschelli] have engaged audiences with their individual and distinct food sensibilities and sense of humor that together make The Kitchen a delicious way to spend an hour,” Betsy Ayala, Warner Bros. Discovery’s head of food content, said in a statement to the outlet. “Everyone knows all good parties end up in The Kitchen, where the conversation, laughs and food flow; the best parties probably end a little bit earlier then some guests would like, but we’ve got twelve years of memories and wanted to celebrate this team’s hard work during one final holiday season.”

The Kitchen featured several famous guests over the years, including Daniel Radcliffe, Regina King, Melissa Gilbert, Bridget Moynahan, Tony Shalhoub, and Susan Lucci, as well as Food Network stars and cooking personalities Martha Stewart, Rachael Ray, Carla Hall, Emeril Lagasse, Wolfgang Puck, Ree Drummond, Bobby Flay, and others.

A source told the outlet that The Kitchen was canceled as a result of Food Network “evaluating resources and its priorities” ahead of the new year. The decision also reportedly comes as Warner Bros. Discovery continues with plans to “split up the linear channels portion of the business from the streaming services and studio,” per Variety.

The series is produced for Food Network by Garden Slate Productions.

The Kitchen‘s cancellation news comes two days after the cast appeared together at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival. “Had an incredible time at @nycwff this weekend. Celebrating the best of food, wine, and good company right here in New York City,” Zakarian captioned Instagram pics from the event on Sunday, October 19.

“Yesterday, we kicked things off with A Brunch Affair presented by Mike’s Amazing with the cast of #TheKitchen @sunnyanderson @katieleebiegel @jeffmauro @guarnaschelli,” he continued. “The night continued with Grand Tasting: After Dark presented by Montchevre Goat Cheese and hosted by @bobbyflay and @chefbrookew Williamson – an unforgettable evening filled with incredible bites, energy, and a demo alongside @jeffmauro! Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate food and community.”

Earlier this month, Guarnaschelli gushed about The Kitchen in an interview with TV Insider. “It’s designed to say, ‘Hey, sit in the living room with us. We’re in the living room. Coffee is on. We’re making stuff.’ Then their takeaway is to replicate that,” she shared. “It’s a big deal to go to the store and buy a lot of ingredients. Food is expensive. It takes time. Time is expensive. Then for someone to recreate something we created on the show, honestly, I can’t think of anything the show wants to do more than to create those opportunities for American families.”

