‘The Kitchen’ Canceled at Food Network After 40 Seasons: Final Episode Date Revealed

Paige Strout
Comments
Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Geoffrey Zakarian and Jeff Mauro of 'The Kitchen' attend the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Sunday Brunch hosted by the Cast of the Kitchen presented by Invesco QQQ at Pearl Alley on October 20, 2024 in New York City.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Food Network fans will soon have to say goodbye to one of the channel’s longest-running shows.

Variety broke news on Monday, October 20, that The Kitchen has been canceled after more than 10 years and 40 seasons on the air. The talk show debuted in January 2014 and features cohosts Geoffrey Zakarian, Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, and Jeff Mauro sharing new recipes, answering fan questions, and talking all things food.

The series will air its final episode on Saturday, December 13, at 11a/10c, per the outlet.

“For over a decade Sunny, Katie, Jeff, Geoffrey and more recently Alex [Guarnaschelli] have engaged audiences with their individual and distinct food sensibilities and sense of humor that together make The Kitchen a delicious way to spend an hour,” Betsy Ayala, Warner Bros. Discovery’s head of food content, said in a statement to the outlet. “Everyone knows all good parties end up in The Kitchen, where the conversation, laughs and food flow; the best parties probably end a little bit earlier then some guests would like, but we’ve got twelve years of memories and wanted to celebrate this team’s hard work during one final holiday season.”

The Kitchen featured several famous guests over the years, including Daniel Radcliffe, Regina King, Melissa Gilbert, Bridget Moynahan, Tony Shalhoub, and Susan Lucci, as well as Food Network stars and cooking personalities Martha Stewart, Rachael Ray, Carla Hall, Emeril Lagasse, Wolfgang Puck, Ree Drummond, Bobby Flay, and others.

Sunny Anderson, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian, Katie Lee Biegel, and Alex Guarnaschelli attend A Brunch Affair presented by Mike's Amazing hosted by Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Alex Guarnaschelli, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian during Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ at Invesco QQQ Festival Campus in the Seaport Pier 17 on October 18, 2025 in New York City.

Chance Yeh/Getty Images for NYCWFF

A source told the outlet that The Kitchen was canceled as a result of Food Network “evaluating resources and its priorities” ahead of the new year. The decision also reportedly comes as Warner Bros. Discovery continues with plans to “split up the linear channels portion of the business from the streaming services and studio,” per Variety.

The series is produced for Food Network by Garden Slate Productions.

The Kitchen‘s cancellation news comes two days after the cast appeared together at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival. “Had an incredible time at @nycwff this weekend. Celebrating the best of food, wine, and good company right here in New York City,” Zakarian captioned Instagram pics from the event on Sunday, October 19.

Food Network's 2025 Holiday Lineup Includes New Series & Festive Favorites
Related

Food Network's 2025 Holiday Lineup Includes New Series & Festive Favorites

“Yesterday, we kicked things off with A Brunch Affair presented by Mike’s Amazing with the cast of #TheKitchen @sunnyanderson @katieleebiegel @jeffmauro @guarnaschelli,” he continued. “The night continued with Grand Tasting: After Dark presented by Montchevre Goat Cheese and hosted by @bobbyflay and @chefbrookew Williamson – an unforgettable evening filled with incredible bites, energy, and a demo alongside @jeffmauro! Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate food and community.”

Earlier this month, Guarnaschelli gushed about The Kitchen in an interview with TV Insider. “It’s designed to say, ‘Hey, sit in the living room with us. We’re in the living room. Coffee is on. We’re making stuff.’ Then their takeaway is to replicate that,” she shared. “It’s a big deal to go to the store and buy a lot of ingredients. Food is expensive. It takes time. Time is expensive. Then for someone to recreate something we created on the show, honestly, I can’t think of anything the show wants to do more than to create those opportunities for American families.”

The Kitchen, Saturdays, 11a/10c, Food Network

The Kitchen (2014) key art
Katie Lee

Katie Lee

Sunny Anderson

Sunny Anderson

Geoffrey Zakarian

Geoffrey Zakarian

Jeff Mauro

Jeff Mauro

Full Cast & Crew

Food Network

Reality Series

2014–

TVG

Cooking

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Kitchen (2014) ›

The Kitchen (2014)

Alex Guarnaschelli

Geoffrey Zakarian

Jeff Mauro

Katie Lee

Sunny Anderson




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jenny Tolman, Lee Metzger, Forrest McCurren, Gretchen Wilson, David Glasser, Olivia Harms, Mitch Graham, Britnee Kellogg, Cody Hibbard (front row L-R) Briana Adams, Jon Wood, Blaine Bailey, Billie Jo Jones, Cassidy Daniels and Adam Sanders attend the premiere of
1
‘The Road’ Premiere Recap: 3 Singers Stand Out & 1 Is Eliminated
2
Justin Hartley Details Key Scene With Jensen Ackles in ‘Tracker’ Premiere
Emilia Jones in 'Task' Season 1 finale
3
‘Task’ Stars Break Down Shocking Finale Shootout
Kelly Osbourne
4
Kelly Osbourne Mourns Devastating Loss Months After Dad Ozzy’s Death
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 12 - 'Without Fear or Favor'
5
Will Frank Reagan Appear on ‘Boston Blue’ This Season?