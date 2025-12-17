QVC Hosts Celebrate the Holidays With Festive Pajama Party

What To Know Several QVC gathered together to celebrate the holidays with a festive pajama party.

Fans expressed their joy at seeing the team celebrate together off-screen.

The gathering comes during a period of change at QVC, as a handful of hosts exited the network ahead of its 40th anniversary next year.

QVC’s Monifa Days got her fellow hosts into the holiday spirit with a fun, cozy get-together.

“Had the BEST time at @monifadaysqvc holiday party!🎄We laughed, ate the best chili of my life, were each welcomed with a personalized karaoke announcement, and laughed my Christmas jammies off. 🎄💝🎄💝,” Mary DeAngelis captioned a sweet Instagram pic with her fellow QVC hosts on Saturday, December 13. “The greatest gift of this team is the friendship we’ve built together. Just love them to bits.🎅🤶.”

In the pic, DeAngelis and Days snuggled up on a couch to take a photo with QVC’s Rachel Boesing, Jayne Brown, Melissa McGoff, and Vanessa Herring. The group looked nothing short of festive in Christmas pajamas and ugly Christmas sweaters.

“I loved having yall ❤,” Days wrote underneath the post, while McGoff added, “Such a fun night – you are truly the hostess with the mostess❤️

Fans also loved seeing the QVC hosts enjoy time together off the small screen. “Such a Beautiful photo of all of you. Merry Christmas to all 🎄🎄🎄🎄,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Love watching you guys! Happiest holidays to all.”

“Now that is a fun group!! Great job @monifadaysqvc. If you made Mary’s jammies fall off it’s true friendship and fun. Merry Christmas to all of you ladies 🎄✨🫶🏻,” a different user quipped. Someone else shared, “Looks like such a fun time Girls Night together!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Boesing shared the same group photo via Facebook on Saturday, along with another party pic featuring Rosina Grosso, Leah Williams, Avijah Scarbrough, and Michael Padula. “Monifa Days QVC hosted a PJ and Christmas sweater party and it was everything!!!” she captioned the pics. “💃🏾💃🏾Dancing, singing, Christmas Chili (I love chili, and it was perfect)! 🤗💃🏾🎉❤️.”

More fans shared their love for the hosts in the upload’s comments. “Merry Christmas 🎄🎁. Great photo of beautiful women. Love watching all of you on the Q,” one Facebook user wrote. Another said, “So nice to see the qvc host all get together and share their joy!! Absolutely beautiful!!”

“Great seeing everyone together. How nice of Monifa. Looks like a Beautiful party and tree,” someone else gushed, while a different person posted, “Love you all! Glad that you all got to relax and have some fun! Enjoy!😊😊.”

2025 was a year of changes at QVC, with hosts such as Mary Beth Rowe and Kerstin Lindquist leaving the network while celebs such as Vivica A. Fox and Kathy Hilton have become more prominent personalities for the shopping channel.

“Our on-air personalities continue to be one of our most important differentiators in our success; we call them the original influencers as they have been connecting live with audiences since the beginning,” QVC and HSN executive Stacy Bowe shared in an interview with Us Weekly published on Tuesday, December 16. “Whether it’s one of our iconic hosts, expert guests or celebrity visitors, their authenticity and storytelling ability is what keeps customers connected and builds the loyalty that’s so special to our business.”

Teasing what’s in store for next year, Bowe continued, “In 2026, QVC will proudly celebrate its 40th anniversary —a significant milestone for our brand. While planning is underway, our teams are excited to commemorate this achievement across all areas of the business.”