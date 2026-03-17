‘Survivor’ Fans Send Support to Brad & Monica Culpepper After NFL Star Son Rex’s Death at 28

Kelli Boyle
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Brad, Monica, and Rex Culpepper
Valerie Macon / Brett Carlsen / Getty Images

What To Know

  • Rex Culpepper, son of Survivor alums Brad and Monica Culpepper and former Syracuse University quarterback, died at age 28 following a dirt biking accident in Georgia.
  • Rex was a cancer survivor and was recently engaged to his fiancée, Savanna Morgan.
  • Survivor fans and more pay tribute on social media.

Rex Culpepper, the son of Survivor alums Brad and Monica Culpepper, has died at the age of 28.

Rex died due to injuries from a dirt biking accident on Saturday, March 14, in Georgia, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Brad is the former defensive tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Rex was the quarterback for Syracuse University. Survivor fans are sharing their support for the family on social media.

Rex played backup quarterback for the team from 2017 to 2020. Out of 30 total games played, he played 16 of them as the primary quarterback. Rex was also a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in March 2018, underwent treatment, and was declared cancer-free in June 2018.

Brad competed on Survivor: Blood vs. Water and was the runner-up on Survivor: Game Changers. Monica competed on Blood vs. Water and Survivor: One World.

Rex’s fiancée, Savanna Morgan, posted a tribute to her partner of six years on Instagram after his death. They announced their engagement less than one month before his fatal accident.

“No one expects to meet the love of your life and lose them in only 6 short years after meeting,” Savanna said. “Rex didn’t always believe in soulmates, but towards the end, he told me that he didn’t realize what having a soulmate felt like until we felt like extensions of each other. And one thing about us is that we lived every single day like it was our last. We did every little thing that we set our minds to, between learning new skills and hobbies, and traveling to new places, there was never any free time with us, and not a moment spent apart. I don’t regret a single day in our 6 years.”

 

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Syracuse Football also posted in tribute.

“Our Orange family mourns the loss of Rex Culpepper, who passed away this weekend at the age of 28,” the tribute says. “Rex lived his life with endless passion, having overcome cancer at the age of 20 while playing for the Orange. Appearing in 30 games, Rex played football as fierce as he lived life. Our hearts are with the Culpepper family & all those who loved him.”

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Rex was one of three sons. His brothers are Judge and Honor Culpepper. Honor and Judge posted a joint tribute to their brother on Instagram on March 16.

“Oh, our Rex, our biggest brother. You were the center of all [universes],” the caption says. “I don’t have the words right now, and I’m not sure I will. But for now, if you knew Rex, even briefly, please comment a memory, so we can read and laugh and cry.”

See tributes from Survivor fans below.

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