Look Back on Every ‘Survivor’ Cast From Season 1 to 50 (PHOTOS)

Survivor 50 is here. The landmark season premieres this Wednesday, February 25, on CBS, with a three-hour episode that features a player injury.

Twenty-four returning players will compete for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million in the first season, which joins the old era (39 days) with the new (26 days). Who will come out on top?

Survivor 50 is the first returning players and themed season since Season 40, “Winners at War.” The theme, “In the Hands of the Fans,” gave viewers the chance to vote on certain game elements, such as whether or not the players would get rice, the existence (or lack thereof) of immunity idols, and keeping the on-set finale aftershow or returning to the live finale in Los Angeles. The votes for the latter have already been revealed, and the live finale is back.

Survivor has been airing classic episodes from across the 49 seasons over the last two weeks to highlight some of Season 50’s returning players. TV Insider rewatched the Survivor: South Pacific finale with Ozzy Lusth and the “Jackets and Eggs” episode from David vs. Goliath with Angelina Keeley and Christian Hubicki. We were also on the set of Season 50 to interview the full cast and get a small taste of what it’s like to really play the game.

Scroll through the gallery below for a walk down memory lane with every Survivor cast, from Season 1 to Season 50. Will old or new era reign supreme in the milestone 50th season?

Survivor 50, Premieres Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, CBS

For more inside scoop on Survivor 50 from the set, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Survivor at 50 Special Collector’s Issue, available for preorder now at Survivor.TVGM2026.com and on newsstands now.