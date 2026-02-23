Look Back on Every ‘Survivor’ Cast From Season 1 to 50 (PHOTOS)

Survivor 50 is here. The landmark season premieres this Wednesday, February 25, on CBS, with a three-hour episode that features a player injury.

Twenty-four returning players will compete for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million in the first season, which joins the old era (39 days) with the new (26 days). Who will come out on top?

Survivor 50 is the first returning players and themed season since Season 40, “Winners at War.” The theme, “In the Hands of the Fans,” gave viewers the chance to vote on certain game elements, such as whether or not the players would get rice, the existence (or lack thereof) of immunity idols, and keeping the on-set finale aftershow or returning to the live finale in Los Angeles. The votes for the latter have already been revealed, and the live finale is back.

Survivor has been airing classic episodes from across the 49 seasons over the last two weeks to highlight some of Season 50’s returning players. TV Insider rewatched the Survivor: South Pacific finale with Ozzy Lusth and the “Jackets and Eggs” episode from David vs. Goliath with Angelina Keeley and Christian Hubicki. We were also on the set of Season 50 to interview the full cast and get a small taste of what it’s like to really play the game.

Scroll through the gallery below for a walk down memory lane with every Survivor cast, from Season 1 to Season 50. Will old or new era reign supreme in the milestone 50th season?

Survivor 50, Premieres Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, CBS

For more inside scoop on Survivor 50 from the set, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Survivor at 50 Special Collector’s Issue, available for preorder now at Survivor.TVGM2026.com and on newsstands now.

'Survivor' Season 1 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 1: Borneo

Back, from left: Ramona Gray, Dirk Been, Gretchen Cordy, Richard Hatch, Sonja Christopher, Susan Hawk, Kelly Wiglesworth, Sean Kenniff, B.B. Andersen, Rudy Boesch. Front, from left: Gervase Peterson, Jenna Lewis, Joel Klug, Stacey Stillman, Greg Buis, and Colleen Haskell

'Survivor' Season 2 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 2: Australian Outback

Front row, from left: Jeff Varner, Elisabeth Filarski, Debb Eaton, Alicia Calaway, and Amber Brkich. Standing, from left: Kimmi Kappenberg, Rodger Bingham, Colby Donaldson, Kel Gleason, Mitchell Olson, Michael Skupin, Keith Famie, Maralyn Hershey, Jerri Manthey, Nick Brown, and Tina Wesson.

'Survivor' Season 3 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 3: Africa

Back, from left: Kelly Goldsmith, Jessie Camacho, Ethan Zohn, Diane Ogden, Linda Spender, Clarence Black, Silas Gaither, Teresa Cooper, Tom Buchanan, Frank Garrison. Front, from left: Lex van den Berghe, Lindsey Richter, Kim Powers, Carl Bilancione, Kim Johnson, and Brandon Quinton

'Survivor' Season 4 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 4: Marquesas

Front row, from left: Rob Mariano, Sean Rector, Paschal English, Patricia Jackson, Vecepia Towery, and Kathy Vavrick-O’Brien. Standing, from left: Gabriel Cade, Neleh Dennis, Tammy Leitner, Peter Harkey, Gina Crews, Sarah Jones, Hunter Ellis, Robert De Canio, John Carroll, and Zoe Zanidakis

Survivor Season 5 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 5: Thailand

Back, from left: Jan Gentry, Jed Hildebrand, Robb Zbacnik, Jake Billingsley, Ken Stafford, Erin Collins, Helen Glover, Ted Rogers, Jr., Penny Ramsey, Brian Heidik, Tanya Vance. Front, from left: Ghandia Johnson, Shii Ann Huang, Clay Jordan, John Raymond, and Stephanie Dill

Survivor Season 6 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 6: The Amazon

Back row, from left: Christy Smith, Matthew Von Ertfelda, Daniel Lue, Janet Koth, Butch Lockley, Deena Bennett, JoAnna Ward, Alex Bell, Heidi Strobel, Dave Johnson. Front, from left: Jenna Morasca, Ryan Aiken, Rob Cesternino, Jeanne Hebert, Roger Sexton, and Shawna Mitchell

Survivor Season 7 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 7: Pearl Islands

Back, from left: Burton Roberts, Trish Dunn, Tijuana Bradley, Ryan Shoulders, Rupert Boneham, Osten Taylor, Christa Hastie, Ryan Opray, and Nicole Delma. Front, from left: Andrew Savage, Lillian Morris, Michelle Tesauro, Shawn Cohen, Darrah Johnson, Jon Dalton, and Sandra Diaz-Twine

Survivor Season 8 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 8: All-Stars

Back, from left: Colby Donaldson, Richard Hatch, Tom Buchanan, Rob Cesternino, Sue Hawk, Rupert Boneham, Ethan Zohn, and Tina Wesson. Front, from left: Lex van den Berghe, Jenna Morasca, Kathy Vavrick-O’Brien, Shii Ann Huang, Rob Mariano, Amber Brkich, Alicia Calaway, Rudy Boesch, Jerri Manthey, and Jenna Lewis

Survivor 9 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 9: Vanuatu - Islands of Fire

Back, from left: Lea “Sarge” Masters, Brook Geraghty, Leann Slaby, Mia Galeotalanza, and John Kenney. Middle row, from left Travis “Bubba” Sampson, Ami Cusack, John Palyok, Dolly Neely, Scout Cloud Lee, Rory Freeman, Chad Crittenden, and Julie Berry. Front, from left: Eliza Orlins, Brady Finta, Chris Daugherty, Twila Tanner, and Lisa Keiffer

Survivor 10 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 10: Palau

Back, from left: Angie Jakusz, Jonathan Libby, James Miller, Coby Archa, Ian Rosenberger, Jolanda Jones, Janu Tornell, and Ibrehem Rahman. Middle, from left: Gregg Carey, Tom Westman, Kimberly Mullen, Stephenie Lagrossa, Bobby Jon Drinkard, and Ashlee Ashby. Bottom, from left: Wanda Shirk, Williard Smith, Katie Gallagher, Caryn Groedel, Jeff Wilson, and Jennifer Lyon

Survivor 11 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 11: Guatemala

Back, from left: Judd Sergeant IV, Blake Towsley, Brooke Struck, Bobby Jon Drinkard, Brandon Bellinger, Jamie Newton, Brianna Varela, Gary Hogeboom, Rafe Judkins, and Brian Corridan. Front, from left: Danni Boatwright, Jim Lynch, Margaret Bobonich, Cindy Hall, Morgan McDevitt, Stephenie LaGrossa, Lydia Morales, and Amy O’Hara

Survivor 12 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 12: Panama - Exile Island

Bobby Mason, Nick Stanbury, Aras Baskauskas, Austin Carty, Danielle DiLorenzo, Courtney Marit, Sally Schumann, Misty Giles, Dan Barry, Shane Powers, Terry Deitz, Bruce Kanega, Ruth Marie Milliman, Melinda Hyder, Cirie Fields, and Tina Scheer

Survivor 13 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 13: Cook Islands

Back, from left: Cecilia Mansilla, Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth, Cristina Coria, J.P. Calderon, Billy Garcia, Rebecca Borman, Nathan Gonzalez, Sundra Oakley, Sekou Bunch, and Stephannie Favor. Front, from left: Adam Gentry, Jessica Smith, Parvati Shallow, Candice Woodcock, Jonathan Penner, Brad Virata, Becky Lee, Anh-Tuan “Cowboy” Bui, Jenny Guzon-Bae, and Yul Kwon

Survivor 14 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 14: Fiji

From upper left to lower right: Jessica deBen, Edgardo Rivera, Erica Durousseau, Kenward “Boo” Bernis, Rita Verreos, James Reid, Andria “Dre” Herd, Liliana Gomez, Gary Stritesky, Mookie Lee, Earl Cole, Alex Angarita, Stacy Kimball, Michelle Yi, Cassandra Franklin, Lisette “Lisi” Linares, Yau-Man Chan, Anthony Robinson, and Sylvia Kwan

Survivor 15 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 15: China

Standing to left and moving clockwise to sitting left: James Clement, Amanda Kimmel, Todd Herzog, Dave Cruser, Sherea Lloyd, Ashley Massaro, Erik Huffman, Denise Martin, John-Robert Bellande, Peih-Gee Law, Chicken Morris, Aaron Reisberger, Jaime Dugan, Frosti Zernow, Courtney Yates, and Leslie Nease

Survivor: Micronesia cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 16: Micronesia

Back row: James Clement, Jason Siska, and Joel Anderson. Second row: Jonathan Penner, Tracy Hughes-Wolf, Parvati Shallow, and Amanda Kimmel. Third row: Alexis Jones, Natalie Bolton, Erik Reichenbach, Cirie Fields, Ami Cusack, Mary Sartain, Ozzy Lusth, Eliza Orlins, Chet Welch, Michael ìMikey Bî Bortone, and Kathleen Sleckman. Bottom row: Jonny Fairplay, and Yau-Man Chan

Survivor 17 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 17: Gabon - Earth's Last Eaden

Back, from left: Michelle Chase, Charlie Herschel, Paloma Soto-Castillo, Corinne Kaplan, Crystal Cox, Dan Kay, Jessica Kiper, Ace Gordon, Jacquie Berg, Kelly Czarnecki, Marcus Lehman, Matty Whitmore, and Bob Crowley. Front, from left: Gillian Larson, Susie Smith, Ken Hoang, Randy Baily, and Danny Brown

Survivor 18 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 18: Tocantins

Back, from left: Erinn Lobdell, Benjamin “Coach” Wade, Sierra Reed, Jerry Sims, Candace Smith, Tyson Apostol, Debra Beebee, and Brendan Synnott. Front, from left: James “JT” Thomas Jr., Joe Dowdle, Carolina Eastwood, Spencer Duhm, Sydney Eastwood, Stephen Fishbach, Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George, and Sandy Burgin

Survivor 19 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 19: Samoa

Ashley Trainer, Monica Padilla, Brett Clouser, Natalie White, Jaison Robinson, Marisa Calihan, Erik Cardona, Betsy Bolan, Mick Trimming, Dave Ball, John Fincher, Laura Morett, Russell Swan, Kelly Sharbaugh, Ben Browning, Russell Hantz, Shannon Waters, Elizabeth Kim, and Mike Borassi

Survivor 20: Heroes vs. Villains cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains

Heroes Tribe J.T. Thomas, Rupert Boneham, Colby Donaldson, James Clement, Tom Westman, Amanda Kimmel, Cirie Fields, Candice Cody, Sugar Kiper, Stephanie LaGrossa. Villains Tribe Russell Hantz, Rob Mariano, Coach Wade, Tyson Apostol, Randy Bailey, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Parvati Shallow, Jerri Manthey, Danielle DiLorenzo, Courtney Yates

Survivor 21 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 21: Nicaragua

Yve Rojas, Dan Lembo, Marty Piombo, James “Jimmy T” Tarantino, Matthew “Sash” Lenahan, Jillian Behm, Judson “Jud” Birza, Kelly Shinn, Jane Bright, Tyrone Davis, Shannon Elkins, Holly Hoffman, Wendy Jo Desmidt-Kohlhoff. Top row, from left: Chase Rice, Brenda Lowe, Alina Wilson, Kelly Bruno, Ben “Benry” Henry, Na Onka Mixon, and Jimmy Johnson

Survivor 22: Redemption Island cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 22: Redemption Island

Andrea Boehlke, Phillip Sheppard, Natalie Tenerelli, Ashley Underwood, Francesca Hogi, Mike Chiesl, Sarita White, Stephanie Valencia, David Murphy, and Krista Klumpp, Grant Mattos, Matt Elrod, Kristina Kell, Julie Wolfe, Ralph Kiser, and Steve Wright

Survivor 23: South Pacific cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 23: South Pacific

Front, from left: John Cochran, Elyse Umemoto, Mikayla Wingle, and Albert Destrade. Back, from left: Dawn Meehan, Keith Tollefson, Semhar Tadesse, Mark Caruso, Whitney Duncan, Jim Rice, Sophie Clarke, Edna Ma, Rick Nelson, Christine Shields Markoski, Stacey Powell, and Brandon Hantz. Not pictured: Ozzy Lusth and Coach Wade

Survivor 24 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 24: One World

Front row: Jay Byars, Chelsea Meissner, Colton Cumbie, Monica Culpepper, Leif Manson, and Bill Posley. Back row: Kat Edorsson, Alicia Rosa, Jonas Otsuji, Michael Jefferson, Kourtney Moon, Sabrina Thompson, Troy Robertson, Kimberly Spradlin, Greg Smith, M.D., Nina Acosta, Matt Quinlan, and Christina Cha.

Survivor 25 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 25: Philippines

Zane Knight, Roxy Morris, Angie Layton, Russell Swan, Dana Lambert, Sarah Dawson, Katie Hanson, Roberta “RC” Saint-Amour, Jeff Kent, Artis Silvester, Pete Yurkowski, Jonathan Penner, Carter Williams, Abi-Maria Gomes, Malcolm Freberg, Lisa Whelchel, Michael Skupin, and Denise Stapley

Survivor 26 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 26: Caramoan - Fans vs. Favorites

John Cochran, Dawn Meehan, Andrea Boehlke, Erik Reichenbach, Brenda Lowe, Malcolm Freberg, Phillip Sheppard, Corinne Kaplan, Brandon Hantz, Francesca Hogi, Sherri Biethman, Edward “Eddie” Fox, Reynold Toepfer, Michael Snow, Julia Landauer, Matt Bischoff, Shamar Thomas, Laura Alexander, Hope Driskill,  Alexandra “Allie” Pohevitz

Survivor 27 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 27: Blood vs. Water

Returning players: Tyson Apostol (with Rachel Foulger), Aras Baskauskas (with Vytas Baskauskas), Candice Cody (with John Cody), Rupert Boneham (with Laura Boneham), Monica Culpepper (with Brad Culpepper), Laura Morett (with Ciera Eastin), Colton Cumbie. Water tribe: Rachel Foulger (Tyson’s girlfriend), Laura Boneham (Rupert’s wife), Ciera Eastin (Laura M.’s daughter), Hayden Moss (with Kat Edorsson), John Cody (Candice’s husband), Brad Culpepper (Monica’s husband), Kat Edorsson (Hayden’s girlfriend), an Vytas Baskauskas (Aras’s brother)

Survivor 28 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 28: Cagayan - Brawns vs. Brains vs. Beauty

Tony Vlachos, Sarah Lacina, Spencer Bledsoe, Tasha Fox, Kass McQuillen, Jeremiah Wood, Cliff Robinson, Lindsey Ogle, Woo Hwang, J’Tia Taylor, Trish Hegarty, David Samson, Garrett Adelstein, Brice Johnston, Jefra Bland, LJ McKanas, Morgan McLeod, and Alexis Maxwell

Survivor 29 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 29: San Juan del Sur - Blood vs. Water

Blood Tribe (New Bloods): Natalie Anderson, Jaclyn Schultz, Missy Payne, Baylor Wilson, Jon Misch, John Rocker, Josh Canfield, Julie McGee, and Reed Kelly. Water Tribe (Blood): Keith Nale, Kelley Wentworth, Nadiya Anderson, Dale Wentworth, Alec Christy, Wes Nale. Loved Ones (paired with above) Mitch Nale (Keith’s son), Ron Clark (Jaclyn’s boyfriend), Sabrina Allen (Missy’s daughter), Jaime Dugan (Baylor’s mom), Jaclyn Misch (Jon’s girlfriend), Kass McQuillen (John’s ex-girlfriend), Reed Kelly (Josh’s boyfriend), Brooke Struck (Julie’s friend), Nadiya Anderson (Natalie’s twin sister), Drew Christy (Alec’s brother), and Keith Nale (Wes’s dad)

Survivor 30 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 30: Worlds Apart

Carolyn Rivera, Shirin Oskooi, Tyler Fredrickson, Joaquin Souberbielle, Max Dawson, So Kim, Mike Holloway, Rodney Lavoie Jr., Sierra Dawn Thomas, Dan Foley, Kelly Remington, Lindsey Cascaddan, Will Sims II, Jenn Brown, Joe Anglim, Hali Ford, Nina Poersch, and Vince Sly

Survivor 31 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 31: Cambodia - Second Chance

Jeremy Collins, Spencer Bledsoe, Kimmi Kappenberg, Monica Padilla, Joe Anglim, Andrew Savage, Woo Hwang, Kelly Wiglesworth, Terry Deitz, Stephen Fishbach, Tasha Fox, Ciera Eastin, Kelley Wentworth, Abi-Maria Gomes, Keith Nale, Jeff Varner, Kass McQuillen, Vytas Baskauskas, Shirin Oskooi, and Peih-Gee Law

Survivor 32 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 32: Kaôh Rōng - Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty

Aubry Bracco (Brains), Caleb Reynolds (Brawn), Cydney Gillon (Brawn), Debbie Wanner (Brains), Darnell Hamilton (Brains), Elisabeth Markham (Brains), Jennifer Lanzetti (Brawn), Joseph Del Campo (Beauty), Julia Sokolowski (Beauty), Kyle Jason (Brawn), Alecia Holden (Beauty), Anna Khait (Beauty), Peter Baggenstos (Brains), Scot Pollard (Brawn), Tai Trang (Beauty), Michele Fitzgerald (Beauty), Nick Maiorano (Brains), and Joe Anglim (Brains)

Survivor 33 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 33: Millennials vs. Gen X

Millennials: Adam Klein, Hannah Shapiro, Ken McNickle, Jay Starrett, Zeke Smith, Will Wahl, Michelle Schubert, Michaela Bradshaw, Jessica “Figgy” Figueroa, Taylor Lee, Stocker Mari, Takahashi,  Takali. Gen X: David Wright, Bret LaBelle, Sunday Burques, Chris Hammons, Jessica Blain-Lewis, Ciandre “CeCe” Taylor, Lucy Huang, Paul Wachter, and Rachel Ako

Survivor 34 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 34: Game Changers - Mamanuca Islands

Andrea Boehlke, Aubry Bracco, Brad Culpepper, Cirie Fields, Debbie Wanner, Hali Ford, Malcolm Freberg, Sarah Lacina, Ozzy Lusth, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Sierra Dawn-Thomas, Stephenie LaGrossa, Tony Vlachos, Troyzan Robertson, Zeke Smith, Jeff Varner, Caleb Rivers, Michaela Bradshaw, J.T. Thomas, and Tai Trang

Survivor 35 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 35: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers

Alan Ball (Firefighter), Ashley Nolan (Lifeguard), Ben Driebergen (Marine), Chrissy Hofbeck (Actuary), John “JP” Hilsabeck (Roofer), Katrina Radke (Yoga Teacher), Healers Tribe Cole Medders (Ortho-Resident), Desiree “Desi” Williams (Physical Therapist), Jessica Johnston (Pharmaceutical Sales Rep), Joe Mena (Probation Officer), Mike Zahalsky (Urologist), Roark Luskin (Social Worker), Hustlers Tribe Alexandrea “Ali” Elliott (Personal Trainer), Devon Pinto (Surf Instructor), Lauren Rimmer (Cashier), Patrick Bolton (Day Trader), Ryan Ulrich (Wall Street Analyst),  Simone Nguyen (Ph.D. Candidate)

Survivor 36 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 36: Ghost Island

Stephanie Gonzalez, Jacob Derwin, Brendan Shapiro, Stephanie Johnson, Libby Vincek, Jenna Bowman, Michael Yerger, Kellyn Bechtold, Donathan Hurley, Angela Perkins, Morgan Ricke, James Lim, Bradley Kleihege, Chris Noble, Desiree Afuye, Chelsea Townsend, Domenick Abbate, Wendell Holland, a Laurel Johnson

Survivor 37 cast David vs. Goliath
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 37: David vs. Goliath

Davids: Nick Wilson, Christian Hubicki, Davie Rickenbacker, Carl Boudreaux, Jessica Peet, Bi Nguyen, Elizabeth Olson, Gabby Pascuzzi, Lyrsa Torres, and Pat Cusack. Goliaths: Mike White, Alec Merlino, Angelina Keeley, Alison Raybould, Kara Kay, Natalie Cole, Jeremy Crawford, John Hennigan, Natalia Azoqa, and Dan Rengering

Survivor 38 cast Edge of Extinction
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 38: Edge of Extinction

Lauren O’Connell, Keith Sowell, Wendy Diaz, Joe Anglim, Aubry Bracco, Kelley Wentworth, David Wright, Reem Daly, Rick Devens, Dan “The Wardog” DaSilva, Victoria Baamonde, Ron Clark, Julia Carter, Eric Hafemann, Aurora McCreary, Julie Rosenberg, Gavin Whitson, and Chris Underwood

Survivor 39 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 39: Island of the Idols

Tommy Sheehan, Dean Kowalski, Lauren-Ashley Beck, Aaron Meredith, Jamal Shipman, Dan Spilo, Molly Byman, Chelsea Walker, Ronnie Bardah, Noura Salman, Janet Carbin, Elaine Stott, Missy Byrd, Karishma Patel, Tom Laidlaw, Jason Linden, Jack Nichting, Kellee Kim, and Vince Moua

Survivor 40 cast
Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 40: Winners at War

Tony Vlachos, Wendell Holland, Amber Brkich Mariano, Kim Spradlin, Sophie Clarke, Nick Wilson, Sarah Lacina, Yul Kwon, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Tyson Apostol, Boston Rob Mariano, Natalie Anderson, Ethan Zohn, Parvati Shallow, Ben Driebergen, Michele Fitzgerald, Danni Boatwright, Denise Stapley, Jeremy Collins, and Adam Klein

Survivor 41 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 41

Erika Casupanan, Deshawn Radden, Xander Hastings, Ricard Foyé, Shan Smith, Liana Wallace, Sydney Segal, Evvie Jagoda, Danny McCray, Heather Aldret, Naseer Muttalif, Tiffany Seely, Brad Reese, Jairus “JD” Robinson, Genie Chen, David Voce, Sara Wilson, and Eric Abraham

Survivor 42 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 42

Lydia Meredith, Rocksroy Bailey, Marya Sherron, Jonathan Young, Mike Turner, Drea Wheeler, Romeo Escobar, Lindsay Dolashewich, Hai Giang, and Chanelle Howell, Zach Wurtenberger, Tori Meehan, Daniel Strunk, Maryanne Oketch, Jackson Fox, Jenny Kim, Omar Zaheer, and Swati Goel

Survivor 43 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 43

Justine Brennan, Jesse Lopez, Noelle Lambert, Dwight Moore, Nneka Ejere, Cody Assenmacher, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, Owen Knight, Morriah Young, Sami Layadi, Jeanine Zheng, Mike Gabler, Lindsay Carmine, James Jones, Geo Bustamante, Ryan Medrano, Karla Cruz Godoy, and Cassidy Clark

Survivor 44 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 44

Lauren Harpe, Carson Garrett, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, Claire Rafson, Danny Massa, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Bruce Perreault, Sarah Wade, and Brandon Cottom, Jaime Lynn Ruiz, Kane Fritzler, Carolyn Wiger, Josh Wilder, Frannie Marin, Matt Blankinship, Maddy Pomilla, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, and Helen Li

Survivor 45 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 45

Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup, Kendra McQuarrie, Brandon “Brando” Meyer, Kaleb Gebrewold, Drew Basile, Sabiyah Broderick, Austin Li Coon, and Bruce Perreault, Kellie Nalbandian, Hannah Rose, Julie Alley, Jake O’Kane, Janani “J” Krishnan-Jha, Sean Edwards, Katurah Topps, Dee Valladares, Emily Flippen, and Brandon Donlon

Survivor 46 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 46

Tim Spicer, Liz Wilcox, Randen Montalvo, Maria Gonzalez, Q Burdette, Charlie Davis, Soda Thompson, Ben Katzman, Jem Hussain-Adams, Hunter McKnight, Venus Vafa, Moriah Gaynor, Bhanu Gopal, Kenzie Veurink, Tiffany Ervin, Jessica “Jess” Chong, Tevin Davis, and David Jelinsky

Survivor 47 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 47

Jon Lovett, Sierra Wright, Teeny Chirichillo, Aysha Welch, Kishan Patel, Anika Dhar, Rome Cooney, Rachel LaMont, and Solomon “Sol” Yi, Caroline Vidmar, Tiyana Hallums, Terran “TK” Foster, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, Kyle Ostwald, Genevieve Mushaluk, Gabe Ortis, and Andy Rueda

Survivor 48 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 48

Joe Hunter, Chrissy Sarnowsky, Justin Pioppi, Charity Nelms, Saiounia “Sai” Hughley, David Kinne, Stephanie Berger, Shauhin Davari, Cedrek McFadden, Thomas Krottinger, Star Toomey, Eva Erickson, Kevin Leung, Kamilla Karthigesu, Bianca Roses, Kyle Fraser, Mitch Guerra, and Mary Zheng

Survivor 49 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 49

Jawann Pitts, Shannon Fairweather, Sage Ahrens-Nichols, Nate Moore, Matt Williams, Rizo Velovic, Kimberely “Annie” Davis, Jason Treul, Nicole Mazullo, Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu, Jeremiah Ing, Kristina Mills, Sophie Segreti, Alex Moore, Savannah Louie, Jake Latimer, Sophi Balerdi, and Steven Ramm

Survivor 50 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Season 50

Back, from left: Jonathan Young, Savannah Louie, Joe Hunter, Tiffany Ervin, Mike White, Christian Hubicki, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Genevieve Mushaluk. Bottom, from left: Benjamin “Coach” Wade, Dee Valladares, Jenna Lewis-Dougherty, Aubry Bracco, Angelina Keeley, Ozzy Lusth, Rizo Velovic, Charlie Davis, Kamilla Karthigesu, Q Burdette, Colby Donaldson, Emily Flippen, Rick Devens, and Cirie Fields

