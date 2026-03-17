What To Know Jenna Johnson reveals which of her past Dancing With the Stars partners she’d want to work with again on an All-Star season.

Fans have been hoping for another All-Star installment, as it’s been 14 years since the first one.

Johnson also dishes on her future with DWTS and what else she hopes to accomplish.

It’s been 14 years since Dancing With the Stars‘ one and only All-Star season, and fans are itching for another installment with returning competitors. After 34 seasons, there are plenty of past celebrity contestants to choose from for a potential All-Star cast, and longtime pro Jenna Johnson has some ideas about who she’d want to work with again.

Johnson, who has served as a pro for nine seasons, admits there are “too many” people she’d want to see return, but narrowed her dream All-Star pairing down to three of her past partners.

“The Olympics [just ended], I was so inspired by the figure skating, and the first time I won a Mirror Ball was with Adam Rippon,” Johnson tells TV Insider while promoting her partnership with Revlon Hair Tools. “We actually had a shortened season because it was a niche athlete season, so I felt cheated of a couple more weeks with him. I would love to do an All-Star season with him. There’s so many more dance styles I would love to do with him.”

Another option would be her Season 30 partner. “I had a groundbreaking season with JoJo Siwa just because we were the first ever same-sex pairing,” Johnson explains. “That was history-making for our show. I think we just established such a great relationship, and I think we could come back swinging with even more tricks up our sleeves. I know she would be so, so committed to the journey again.” Plus, Johnson and Siwa finished in second place, so All-Stars would be a redemption opportunity.

Finally, of course, is Joey Graziadei, with whom Johnson won Season 33. “He was such an anomaly because he had no dance experience whatsoever and blossomed into a dancer right before my eyes,” she says. “So I would absolutely love to work with him again.”

While the show has not been confirmed for Season 35 yet, it’s expected to return in the fall, and fans will likely see Johnson in the cast. “I hope to be able to be part of it as long as they’ll have me,” she confirms. “I think I’m going to be one of the ones where they’re like, ‘Are you sure you want to do another season?'”

However, she also has some other dreams that she’s hoping to pursue in the future.

“Eventually, I do want to have another child. I also have a big dream to do Broadway. That’s just been on the top of my list,” Johnson reveals. “I would love to be Roxy in Chicago. I just have been manifesting that for years. I haven’t had time yet because I’ve been going from season to tour. But that’s something I’d also love to dabble in. I love acting, I love performing. So that’s on my next horizon.”

Being on Dancing With the Stars has also “ignited this passion of choreography” for Johnson, who has been nominated for an Emmy Award, adds. “[That] was a huge accomplishment for myself and my husband,” she shares. “I think I’ll just keep really pushing myself in those areas. Who knows what’s next! I can’t wait to see. I feel very open. I want to do it all.”

Johnson teamed up with Revlon Hair Tools to promote her favorite product, the Revlon VersaStyler. The 3-in-1 styling tool includes a high-speed dryer, blowout air styler, and heated smoothing brush.

“My hair has always been a big part of my personality,” Johnson explains. “As I got older and became a mom, I had less and less time to actually do it how I want to. So I love that the Revlon VersaStyler is a triple threat of a product. The convenience of it makes my life so much easier as a busy working mom. I can not only blow-dry my hair, get some gorgeous volume in it, but I can also style it in this one product. I just love convenience. That’s a huge thing for me throughout motherhood, but also with wanting to have salon-worthy hair without having to take time out of my day to go to the salon or have to pay insane prices.”