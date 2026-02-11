What To Know Emma Slater and Alan Bersten revealed which of their former celebrity partners they’d want to work with on a potential Dancing With the Stars All-Star season.

The real-life couple also shared what they know about a possible second All-Stars installment.

Slater and Bersten geared up for Valentine’s Day by clocking in for a “shift” at Raising Cane’s in New York City.

It’s been nearly three months since Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars concluded, and fans are anxiously waiting for scoop about the show’s future. Recently, there’s been buzz about a possible All-Star season, which would bring back past contestants for another shot at the Mirrorball Trophy.

It’s been 14 years since the one and only returnee installment (Season 15), so there’s a huge pool of stars to choose from if All-Stars makes a comeback. TV Insider caught up with DWTS pros Emma Slater and Alan Bersten, who admitted they “don’t know” if All-Stars is happening, but revealed who they’d want to work with again if it does.

“I have two,” Slater shared. “I would definitely want to dance with Rashad Jennings again. He’s the NFL player that I won with. He’s amazing. We just have great chemistry and that’s super important. He’s an incredible dancer.” Slater and Jennings won Season 24 together in 2017.

If she had to pick a celebrity who she wasn’t previously paired with, Slater would go with Apolo Anton-Ohno, noting, “That would be the first-ever three-time Dancing With the Stars contestant!” Anton-Ohno won Season 4 with Julianne Hough, then returned for All-Stars and came in fifth place with Karina Smirnoff.

Making a decision was a bit harder for Bersten, who wondered, “How do you choose your favorite child!?” However, he ultimately went with his Season 33 partner, Ilona Maher. They finished the season in second place.

“If not Ilona, Zendaya!” he added. “Why not? Let’s manifest it. I think she’s a little busy, but we’ll manifest it.” Zendaya was just 16 years old when she came in second place on Season 16 of DWTS in 2013. Her partner was Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Slater and Bersten, who are dating, are currently gearing up for Valentine’s Day. They have a tour stop in New Jersey on February 14, but are still planning to make time for one another. “We’ll probably find a coffee shop, sit, chat, and decompress,” Slater shared at Raising Cane’s Flagship Restaurant in Times Square, where she and Bersten stopped by for a pre-Valentine’s Day “shift” on February 10.

Bersten also pointed out that the two have a dance together during the DWTS Tour show, which he said will make the day feel “really special.” The couple also embraced their time at Raising Cane’s ahead of Valentine’s Day, with Bersten noting, “It’s the kind of place you can relax, enjoy great food, and have fun together.”