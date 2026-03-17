‘One Tree Hill’ Revival: Sophia Bush Shares Cryptic Update

Michelle Stein
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ONE TREE HILL, Chad Michael Murray, Sophia Bush
The WB/Fred Norris, © Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

What To Know

  • Sophia Bush gave a cryptic update about the One Tree Hill revival.
  • Despite enthusiasm from the original cast, Bush implied that the project’s progress may be stalled by current media conglomerate dynamics.
  • In August 2024, Bush confirmed via Instagram that a reboot is in the works, expressing hope and appreciation for the show’s dedicated fanbase.

Sophia Bush recently shared a cryptic update about the long-awaited One Tree Hill revival series—and fans are bummed.

On Sunday, March 15, Bush, 43, spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars viewing party in Los Angeles.

The actress, who played Brooke Davis in the coming-of-age drama series, was asked if the One Tree Hill reboot was “still happening. After hesitating for a moment, she answered.

“You know, we have done such great work, and it’s been really incredible to see every single person in our cast got excited about that phone call, had amazing ideas about where their characters would be, what stories they’d want to explore,” Bush explained.

She added, “I would say that we’re all very aware of what’s happening to media right now and who media is being bought by,” seeming to hint at Paramount’s recent acquisition of Warner Bros. after outbidding Netflix. “And I don’t know that any of us are the current media conglomerates’ best friends or favorite people.”

To conclude her update, Bush shared, “But I’m OK with that. I’m patient, if nothing else. That’s the classiest way I can say it.”

That’s when Bush’s girlfriend, Ashlyn Harris, pointed out, “That was a long-winded of ‘You’ll have to wait and see.’”

In August 2024, Bush confirmed via Instagram that a One Tree Hill revival series was in the works.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush)

“What if you really can go back home?” she captioned the post. “If there’s an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up.”

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She added, “There’s only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it’s not just an idea. It really is the place where ‘everything’s better and everything’s safe.'”

One Tree Hill aired for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012. In addition to Bush, it starred Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, Austin Nichols, Antwon Tanner, Paul Johansson, and others.

One Tree Hill, streaming on Hulu

One Tree Hill key art
Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush

Bethany Joy Galeotti

Bethany Joy Galeotti

James Lafferty

James Lafferty

Robert Buckley

Robert Buckley

Austin Nichols

Austin Nichols

Shantel VanSanten

Shantel VanSanten

Jackson Brundage

Lee Norris

Lee Norris

Lisa Goldstein

Paul Johansson

Paul Johansson

Antwon Tanner

Barbara Alyn Woods

Barbara Alyn Woods

Barry Corbin

Barry Corbin

Craig Sheffer

Craig Sheffer

Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray

Hilarie Burton

Hilarie Burton

Full Cast & Crew

The CW

The WB

Series

2003–2012

TV14

Drama

Romance

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One Tree Hill

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