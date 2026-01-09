Season 4 of The Traitors premiered on Thursday, January 8, and the star-studded cast includes MTV alum Stephen Colletti. Colletti got his start as a reality star on Laguna Beach before transitioning into an acting career, ultimately landing himself a role on the beloved teen drama One Tree Hill.

So far on The Traitors, there’s been no mention of Colletti’s Laguna Beach history. Instead, he’s being branded as a One Tree Hill star on the show, which has shocked some viewers.

“Are we really going to pretend that THE Stephen Colletti was not on a little cultural phenomenon called Laguna Beach?” one person on X wondered. Someone else tweeted, “Stephen Colletti being credited from One Tree Hill and not from Laguna Beach is crazy to me,” and another said, “I’m sorry but Stephen is from Laguna Beach and The Hills NOT One Tree Hill in my eyes.”

Some others were even seemingly learning about Colletti’s One Tree Hill days for the first time when his chyron popped up on Traitors. Need a refresher? Scroll down for everything to know about Colletti’s time on OTH.

When was Stephen Colletti on One Tree Hill?

Colletti joined One Tree Hill during Season 4 in 2007. He was on the show in a recurring role from Seasons 4 to 7 before being upped to a main character for Seasons 8 and 9. He was part of the drama until the series ended in 2012.

This was one of Colletti’s first major acting gigs. Prior to auditioning for OTH, he starred in the film Normal Adolescent Behavior with fellow One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton (Peyton) in 2007. His only other acting gig before One Tree Hill was as a drummer in a 2005 TV short called Cleats of Imminent Doom.

Colletti graduated high school in 2004 and went on to attend San Francisco State University. However, following the success of Laguna Beach, he dropped out after just one year and moved to Los Angeles to pursue his entertainment career instead.

Who was Stephen Colletti on One Tree Hill?

Colletti played the character of Chase Adams. Chase transferred to Tree Hill High School during senior year and joined Clean Teens, a group that practiced abstinence.

What happened to Chase Adams on One Tree Hill?

In Season 4, Chase dated Brooke (Sophia Bush), despite their very different lifestyles. Although they had some ups and downs, including a breakup before prom, they eventually reconciled and ended high school by having sex, marking the loss of Chase’s virginity.

At some point during the time jump between Seasons 4 and 5, Chase and Brooke broke up while she pursued her fashion dreams in New York. Chase dropped out of college and was a bit lost when he moved in with Owen (Joe Manganiello).

After Owen went to rehab, Chase took over his bartending job at TRIC, the local club in Tree Hill. He started dating Mia (Kate Voegele) in Season 6, but by Season 7, their relationship became strained while she was on the road pursuing her music career. After she broke up with him via text, he started dating Alex (Jana Kramer), an actress who often dabbled in drinking and drugs.

Season 8, Colletti’s first as a series regular, saw Chase working as TRIC’s bar manager while in a love triangle with Mia and Alex. After a hookup with Mia, he eventually started dating Alex, but they split when he joined the Air Force, keeping them separated for a year. When Chase returned, they got back together. This season also saw Chase start mentoring Nathan (James Lafferty) and Haley’s (Bethany Joy Lenz) son Jamie’s (Jackson Brundage) friend Chuck (Michael May) in a Big Brother program.

In the show’s final season, Chase and Alex were planning to move in together, but they broke up instead when she went on tour. He started hooking up with Tara (Chelsea Kane, his real-life girlfriend at the time), despite the fact that she was dating his friend, Chris Keller (Tyler Hilton).

Chase was arrested after beating up Chuck’s dad because he learned that the child was being abused at home. Although he initially faced a dishonorable discharge from the Air Force, it was changed to a general discharge after Chuck testified in his favor.

At the end of the series, Chase was the owner of TRIC, but still searching for love.

The Traitors, Season 4, Thursdays, 9/8c, Peacock