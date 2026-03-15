Everyone Who Got Bleeped at the 2026 Oscars — And What They Said

What To Know Several winners at the 2026 Oscars were censored for using profanity during their acceptance speeches.

Frankenstein‘s costume designer and hair and makeup team were both bleeped during their back-to-back wins.

Other major winners included Amy Madigan for Best Supporting Actress, Sean Penn for Best Supporting Actor, and KPop Demon Hunters for Best Animated Feature.

The 2026 Oscars have had several viral moments so far, from host Conan O’Brien‘s opening skit to surprises and snubs, and acceptance speech comments that were bleeped out from the live broadcast.

Several winners were censored while accepting their statues on stage during the Sunday, March 15, awards show. The first of the night came from Kate Hawley, who won for Best Costume Design for her work on the film Frankenstein. (Hawley beat out designers for films such as Avatar: Fire and Ash, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Sinners.)

“On behalf of myself and the amazing team that I work with — the artisans, the alchemists, the dream weavers — we’re so grateful to The Academy for recognizing our craft,” Hawley began her speech, adding that it was “such a privilege” to be recognized among her fellow nominees.

Addressing director Guillermo del Toro, she continued, “Thank you for the vision and for taking us on your journey. It’s been a great privilege to be part of it. All our nominations are your nominations. We share this with you. A big shout-out to our fantastic cast.”

Hawley’s on-air flub came while she was thanking her loved ones. “And my family, who’ve put up with a lot of s*** over the years…” she stated, the latter part of her statement being bleeped out from the show.

Hawley concluded her speech by thanking “everybody who supported us along the way.” She stated, “I’m so, so grateful, and thank you very much for recognizing our craft.”

The Frankenstein team followed up Hawley’s win with another statue, as Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Fuery won in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category over the movies Kokuho, Sinners, The Smashing Machine, and The Ugly Stepsister.

“Fantastic!” Hill exclaimed upon receiving his trophy. However, Hill was censored as he struggled to get his glasses out of his suit pocket. During the broadcast, Hill appeared to say “oh s***” before stating, “Oh no!”

After successfully retrieving his glasses, Hill went on to express his appreciation for the Oscars win. “It’s such an honor to be here. Thank you so much,” he said. “While we were making this film, we had the sense we were part of something very special, and tonight really confirms that, so thanks.”

Hill shared his “deepest thanks” to The Academy, Netflix, Frankenstein’s producers, and stars such as Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, and Jacob Elordi, the ladder of whom “sat for 400 hours in the makeup chair during filming.”

Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling are two of the biggest awards given out during the 2026 Oscars so far. The night’s most prominent winners so far include Weapons‘ Amy Madigan for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, One Battle After Another‘s Sean Penn for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, and KPop Demon Hunters for Animated Feature. One Battle After Another also took home the first-ever Oscar for Achievement in Casting.

98th Academy Awards, Sunday, March 15, 7/6c, ABC