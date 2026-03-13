What To Know Will Smith received an Oscars ban from The Academy after slapping Chris Rock on stage during the 20222 awards show.

Smith was not arrested for the incident, but he did resign from The Academy as a result.

Smith has apologized multiple times to both Rock and The Academy for his actions.

It’s been four years since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards, and it will be a few more years before he can return to the annual awards ceremony. The 2026 Oscars air on Sunday, March 16.

While presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars, Rock made a joke about Smith’s estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s bald head. The joke didn’t sit well with Smith, as Pinkett Smith’s hair loss is due to alopecia. In response, Smith walked onto the Oscars stage and slapped Rock across the face.

“Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me,” a shocked Rock stated. From his seat, Smith shouted, “Keep my wife’s name outta your f**king mouth!”

Smith went on to take home the Best Actor award for his performance in the film King Richard. In his acceptance speech, Smith described himself as being a “fierce defender of his family” just like Richard Williams, whom he portrayed in the movie.

“I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse, you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you,” he stated. “In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you, and you gotta smile and you gotta pretend like that’s OK. … Denzel [Washington] said to me a few minutes ago, ‘At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.’ It’s like I want to be a vessel for love.”

Smith was not arrested for the incident, as Rock chose not to press charges. He did, however, resign from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as a result of his actions. Following a formal review, The Academy banned Smith from the Oscars and any related events for 10 years. Smith will officially be allowed to make his return to the Oscars in 2032.

The slap was heavily referenced during the following year’s awards show. While introducing the presenters for Best Documentary Feature, host Jimmy Kimmel quipped, “As you may recall, [this] is where we had that little skirmish last year.” Referencing Smith’s 2005 film Hitch, he added, “Hopefully this time it goes off without a hitch. Or at least without Hitch.”

Smith, for his part, has apologized multiple times to Rock and The Academy. “‘Why didn’t you apologize to Chris in your acceptance speech?’ I was fogged out by that point. It’s all fuzzy,” he said in a July 2022 YouTube video. “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. And when he is, he will reach out. So, I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

In addition to apologizing to Rock’s family and to Pinkett Smith, the actor ended his video by apologizing to his fans. “The work I’m trying to do is I am deeply remorseful, and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I’m a human, and I made a mistake, and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of s**t,” he stated. “I would say to those people, I know it was confusing. I know it was shocking. But I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world. And if you hang on, I promise we’ll be able to be friends again.”

98th Academy Awards, March 16, 7/6c, ABC and Hulu