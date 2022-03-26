Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage After Joke About Jada Pinkett Smith

If you’re asking yourself, “Did that just happen? Was it real or a stunt?” you’re not the only one.

Before presenting the Oscar for documentary feature, Chris Rock made a few jokes, including one that seemed to rub Will Smith the wrong way about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and starring in GI Jane. Will Smith then walked up to the stage and appeared to throw a punch at Rock.

The sound then cut out, though it aired uncensored in both Australia and Japan. “Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me,” Rock said after Smith took his seat. “Keep my wife’s name outta your f**king mouth!” Smith yelled. “Wow, dude. It was a GI Jane joke,” Rock said. Smith repeated himself. “That was the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock said after.

When Sean “Diddy” Combs took the stage after, he brought up the incident. “Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that at the Gold party like family,” he said.

Watch clips from Smith and Rock’s exchange and check out tweets from those at the Oscars below.

Following the broadcast of that moment, between commercials, Denzel Washington approached Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Watch that moment below.

Smith is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for playing Richard Williams in King Richard.

