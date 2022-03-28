Academy Responds to Will Smith Slap With ‘Formal Review’

Will Smith Hits Chris Rock at Oscars 2022
The Academy is responding to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is at the 2022 Oscars by launching a “formal review” of the incident, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday, March 28.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” reads the statement, per Deadline. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

This is the Academy’s first official statement on the matter following a Sunday night tweet that read, “The Academy does not condone violence of any form.”

