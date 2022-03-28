Academy Responds to Will Smith Slap With ‘Formal Review’

The Academy is responding to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is at the 2022 Oscars by launching a “formal review” of the incident, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday, March 28.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” reads the statement, per Deadline. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

This is the Academy’s first official statement on the matter following a Sunday night tweet that read, “The Academy does not condone violence of any form.”

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022