‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Contestants for Not Knowing Hit Song Before $54,000 Loss

Wheel of Fortune fans screamed at their TVs after contestants drew a blank on popular lyrics. This happened after a contestant lost out on taking home $54,000.

After multiple tries from the other two contestants, Hollie Whistance, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, solved the first toss-up. Whistance is a kindergarten teacher who loves chocolate, cake, and cheese.

She played against Frankie Sciortino, from Staten Island, New York, who solved the second toss-up, and Sue Chong, from La Crescenta, California, on March 12. Sciortino is a sanitation worker who is married with two kids.

He tried to solve the “Pet Peeve” puzzle and said “Too Much Garnish, Too Little Veal,” but was wrong. When there was only one letter left, Chong, a crazy cat lady married with two sons and two cats, guessed a “V” in “_ARNISH.”

The turn moved back to Sciortino, who finally guessed correctly, “Too Much Garnish, Too Little Meal.” That put him in the lead with $10,100.

Whistance solved “Millions and Billions” for $3,000. With only one letter left in the puzzle to solve, Chong solved “Get Out of Town!”, giving her a trip to Italy and a total of $12,764.

Sciortino solved two of three Triple Toss-ups while Chong solved the other one. This put Sciortino only $664 behind Chong.

For the final puzzle, the contestants had a hard time guessing the “On the Dance Floor!” two-word puzzle. They guessed “The Macarena!,” “La Macarena,” and “How Macarena.” Even when Whistance guessed an “H,” which popped up as the first letter of the first word, the game show contestants didn’t guess “Hey Macarena!”

Finally, when only vowels were left, and Whistance guessed the “Y” she didn’t figure out the puzzle. This put $6,000 in her bank, giving her a final total of $9,000.

Fans reacted to the easy puzzle on Reddit. “Screaming ‘HEY MACARENA!’ at the TV so loudly my fur kids were concerned,” one said.

“I was up doing the dance moves and screaming too!!! I got thru a whole cycle (4 turns) by the time they answered it!!!” another wrote.

“It’s almost like they were dancing around the answer,” a third added.

“I was thinking ‘doesn’t anyone remember yelling HEY Macarena!’😂,” a fan said.

Sciortino left with $14,000. Chong won the game with $14,764. She picked “Food & Drink” for her Bonus Round category.

After being given the “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Chong chose “D,H,M, and O.” Her puzzle then looked like “_ _ _ _LED _ _N_ER.”

Chong didn’t guess anything as the clock counted down. The puzzle was “Pickled Ginger.”

“Not sure where you would even start with this one,” host Ryan Seacrest said. She lost out on taking home $54,764, after $40,000 was in the envelope.