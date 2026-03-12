‘GMA’s Ginger Zee Claps Back at Critics of Her On-Air Looks

What To Know Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee responded to online criticism of her on-air appearance by highlighting both negative and positive comments she’s received from viewers.

Zee clapped back at her haters by joking that they are still contributing to GMA‘s viewership.

The meteorologist previously shut down speculation that she got a nose job via social media.

Ginger Zee is calling out her online haters and praising the kindness of her fans.

Zee clapped back at critics of her Good Morning America looks in a Thursday, March 12, Instagram video. “Lots of opinions out there before 8am,” she wrote over a clip of herself backstage at the ABC morning show.

She went on to share screenshots of some recent hate comments she’s received, including one that read, “Ellie May?! Who chose that outfit?!” Another stated, “Can’t hide those baggy eyes 😂😂😂.” A third commenter told Zee to “stop wearing pants!!!”

In response, Zee wrote, “I’m just excited you are still watching🙌🙌🙌.”

Zee went on to note that she does “see the positivity” from other fans, adding, “Thank you!” She shared another screenshot of some of the nicer comments she’s received, including one that reads, “That is such a pretty dress!” Another said, “Love the dress!”

Zee captioned the post, “Appreciate that you have an opinion— I just don’t always agree. And that’s ok— thank you for watching.”

Fans shared their appreciation for the meteorologist in the post’s comments. “You’re gorgeous but more importantly your goodness shines through and you’re a brilliant meteorologist,” one user wrote. Another added, “ I love that you posted this!!!! Everyone has an opinion & we get to choose how to react to them!!!! 😊💪.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ginger_zee (@ginger_zee)

Someone else shared, “You’re the real deal. The combination of beauty, being a good skier, having the chops to do dance videos with spouse and being a top shelf meteorologist means you can wear whatever you want and it’ll pop. Keep on keeping on, Ginger!”

A different person posted, “The nerve of someone people!!! 🥰🌺.” A separate user commented, “Wow. Your 🔥 girl! I smell 👃 jealousy! Best line of this century is I don’t care what you think of me because I don’t think about you at all ❤️.”

Zee is no stranger to calling out haters via social media, from critics of her GMA weather reports to comments about her appearance. Back in September 2025, Zee shut down speculation that she got a nose job after receiving an email from a fan.

The fan’s email, which she shared via Instagram, read, “Should have kept your original nose now you look like everyone else. Too bad.”

In the post’s caption, Zee clarified that any change in the appearance of her nose was simply due to makeup. “That moment you beam with pride because your nose contour was THAT GOOD,” she wrote. “I do my own makeup for @abcworldnewstonight so I don’t always get it right. But tonight, I was nose job good🙌🙌🙌.”

