Has ‘GMA’s Ginger Zee Had a Nose Job? Here’s What She Told a Fan

Ginger Zee took a not-so-nice piece of fan mail as a huge compliment.

The Good Morning America meteorologist shared a screenshot of an email she received from a fan via Instagram on Monday, September 22. “Should have kept your original nose now you look like everyone else. Too bad,” the message read.

However, Zee’s appearance on Monday night’s episode of ABC World News Tonight With David Muir was not a result of cosmetic surgery, but rather the power of makeup.

“That moment you beam with pride because your nose contour was THAT GOOD,” Zee jokingly captioned the email screenshot. “I do my own makeup for @abcworldnewstonight so I don’t always get it right. But tonight, I was nose job good🙌🙌🙌.”

Fans found the email just as hilarious as Zee did. “This is the best compliment,” one Instagram user commented underneath the post, while another added, “I’m glad you keep your sense of humor through all the crazy comments. 😍.”

“I love that the subject of the email is simply, ‘Nose.’ 🤣,” someone else quipped in the comments. A different user praised Zee’s makeup skills, writing, “I’m seriously jealous! 😂😂 nose job good is talent!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ginger_zee (@ginger_zee)

After starting her Monday on GMA, Zee appeared on ABC World News Tonight to report on extreme weather across the country and Hurricane Gabrielle. On Tuesday, September 23, Zee used her weather expertise to moderate a panel “regarding the intersection of health and climate change today” for this year’s Climate Week NYC.

“If you haven’t seen the studies on impacts from heat, wildfire smoke and pregnancy for example, worth looking into,” Zee captioned Instagram pics from the panel on Tuesday. “Also, fascinating talk by @volofoundation about our numbers and interpretations of our health (LDL, HDL etc)#ClimateWeekNYC #ClimateChange #healthcare.”

Zee is no stranger to giving fans glimpses into the uglier parts of her job via social media. After covering Hurricane Erin live from New Jersey on an August episode of GMA, Zee posted a funny video of her water bottle covered in sand from the beach after filming had wrapped.

“So thirsty… but my water bottle spent the morning getting sand blasted with me… I’m still gonna drink the grit I think…” Zee captioned her August 21 Instagram post.

Back in June, she also called out “heat index haters” via Instagram after facing criticism for displaying the actual and feels-like temperatures in her GMA weather reports.

“We show heat index because that is what a human feels,” she explained of the decision in a June 24 post. “If I were forecasting for inanimate objects or your car or the sidewalk, I would keep it with temperature, definitely. But heat index includes the level of humidity and the level that your body can not evaporate to cool itself. So actually, heat index is the most important number that you need to know. ”

Zee continued, “I don’t get it. I don’t get why you hate it, but stop hating it. We will try to show both whenever possible. But also, if we have a short amount of time, knowing what the peak feels like is, that’s what we’re gonna show.”

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7am/6c, ABC

ABC World News Tonight With David Muir, Weeknights, 6:30/5:30c, ABC