Natalie Swanston Fuller was cast in Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a “friend of” the main cast members. She was introduced to viewers via Rachel Zoe earlier this season.

Fans have noticed that Natalie has gotten minimal screen time during her few appearances on the Bravo series. However, she is part of the cast trip to Italy, which was organized by Bozoma Saint John and continues during the March 12 episode.

Scroll down to learn more about Natalie, including details about her high-profile divorce from a music mogul.

What does Natalie Swanston Fuller do for a living?

Per her Instagram bio, Natalie is an “entrepreneur” who is “designing a life of style, travel, beauty, and creativity.” She is the cofounder of Blackmore Hair, which was “built on the belief that there is a better and simpler way to care for your hair,” according to its website.

She also recently revealed to Bravo’s Daily Dish, “I have a brand I’m launching, which I’m really excited about. There’s a possibility that I might be doing a champagne brand as well, which is very exciting. I think I just want to survive the reunion and then go celebrate.”

Prior to getting married (more on that below), Natalie worked as an interior designer.

Who is Natalie Swanston Fuller’s husband?

Natalie married Simon Fuller in 2008. Simon managed the Spice Girls in the 1990s and has since managed musical artists including Annie Lennox, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Amy Winehouse, S Club 7, and more.

Perhaps most notably, though, Simon is the creator of American Idol and So You Think You Dance? He first created Pop Idol in the U.K before bringing these similarly-formatted shows to the United States.

Simon runs the company 19 Entertainment, a media production and talent agency. In addition to musical artists, Simon also has his finger on the pulse of the fashion and sports industries, having worked with Victoria Beckham and David Beckham on building their empires. He has also worked with Lewis Hamilton and Andy Murray.

Is Natalie Swanston Fuller still married?

While Natalie and Simon are technically still married, she filed for divorce in May 2025. The divorce has not yet been finalized.

As of December 2025, Natalie and Simon were still battling over spousal support, per Us Weekly. In her May 2025 filing, Natalie asked to be awarded spousal support from her estranged husband and that he pay her legal fees. In his response to the filing, he rejected the spousal support request.

Natalie said in her paperwork that she signed a prenuptial agreement before marrying Simon in 2008, but he did not reference the prenup in his response.

Does Natalie Swanston Fuller have kids?

Yes, before their divorce, Natalie and Simon welcomed three children together. Their eldest daughter is Grace, followed by twin daughters Ruby and Josephine.

In Natalie’s divorce petition, she requested joint custody, but put “to be determined” for physical custody, according to Us Weekly. Meanwhile, Simon asked for joint legal and physical custody of the kids.

