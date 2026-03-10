‘The Audacity’ Scores Early Season 2 Renewal — Everything We Know So Far

AMC is betting on The Audacity. The network renewed the Silicon Valley drama early, weeks before its series premiere on April 12. Here’s what we know about Seasons 1 and 2.

What is The Audacity about?

Set inside the bubble of Silicon Valley, The Audacity takes on the warped dreams, outsized egos, and ethical lapses of the self-styled inventors of the future. In a world of jaded billionaires, psychiatrist-gurus, bio-hacked tech bros, AI labs, and disillusioned teens being optimized in elite private schools, an audacious data-mining CEO strives to turn insight and influence into profit and power. The darkly comedic drama confronts reality, privacy, and the delusions fueling our ever-changing world.

Jonathan Glatzer created the series. Glatzer is an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning writer from Better Call Saul, Succession, and Bad Sisters.

Is The Audacity renewed?

Yes, AMC renewed The Audacity for Season 2 on Monday, March 9. The series premiere airs on Sunday, April 12, at 9/8c on AMC and will be streaming on AMC+ the same day.

“Jonathan is one of the smartest, most talented, insightful, and human showrunners we’ve ever worked with,” said Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer of AMC Networks and President of AMC Studios, in the renewal announcement. “He has created a series that is smart, witty, and nuanced, with dynamic characters, and something to say about our world, and this particular world that has such a huge impact on our culture, our economy, and the very lives we are all living. Season 1 is fantastic, Season 2 can’t come soon enough. Thank you to Jonathan, Gina, and the incredible cast and crew of The Audacity, for bringing this story and these characters to life.”

“From the start, The Audacity exists because Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and AMC Networks decided that ‘playing it safe’ is vastly overrated,” Glatzer said. “They’ve enabled me and our fearless cast to dive headfirst into the deep recesses of some beautifully flawed characters, all set against the backdrop of Silicon Valley, which only happens to have the power to shape how we work, argue, date, doomscroll, etc. And now, with this second season pick-up, AMC Networks has stood by their conviction with this wholly original satire. As The Audacity‘s creator, I could not be more grateful, but also as a fan of original and slightly dangerous stories, I am ecstatic.”

When does The Audacity Season 2 come out?

A premiere date will be announced at a later time, but it tends to be two years between seasons of AMC scripted shows.

Season 2 will have eight episodes, just like Season 1, AMC confirms.

Who is in The Audacity cast?

The Audacity stars Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, Zach Galifianakis, Lucy Punch, Simon Helberg, Rob Corddry, Meaghan Rath, Paul Adelstein, Everett Blunck, Thailey Roberge, and Ava Marie Telek. Lucy Forbes (This Is Going To Hurt, Eric) directs the first two episodes of the first season. The second season will also feature eight episodes.

Is there a trailer for The Audacity?

Check out the trailer in the video above.

The Audacity, Series Premiere, Sunday, April 12, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming on AMC+