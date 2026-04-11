‘Euphoria’ Returns, Finales of ‘DTF St. Louis’ and ‘American Classic,’ AMC’s ‘Audacity’

Angsty teens graduate into young adulthood in the third season of HBO‘s Euphoria. The truth behind a tragic death reveals itself in the finale of HBO’s DTF St. Louis, and the theatrical comedy American Classic ends its first season with a production of Our Town. AMC‘s The Audacity explores the lives of toxic tech titans.

HBO

Euphoria

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Young adulthood is something less than euphoric for the characters in Sam Levinson‘s glossy, grody drama of drugs, sex and angst. Returning after a four-year hiatus, Euphoria puts high school in the rear-view mirror, though whether they’ve really moved on or, heaven forbid, grew up is a matter of debate. The key cast members who dominate the season opener are as starry as it gets: Zendaya, a two-time Emmy winner as Rue, the series’ voice and narrator, now smuggling drugs across the border as an indentured mule and seeking her own “slice of heaven,” while Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi as Cassie and Nate look ahead, if not forward, to their wedding. Nate struggles to keep his dad’s business going, while Cassie dreams of a lavish ceremony, insisting she can raise the $50,000 flower budget with some sexy OnlyFans videos: “It’s called monetization.” Isn’t it, though.

HBO

DTF St. Louis

Season Finale

SUNDAY: “Did we just team up to not solve a murder?” St. Louis County Detective Homer (a deadpan Richard Jenkins) wonders to his partner, Jodie Plumb (Joy Sunday), in the finale of writer-director Steven Conrad’s offbeat limited series. The more they learn as the truth unravels about the death of Floyd Smernitch (David Harbour, heartbreaking), the sadder it gets in this psychosexual fable of desire, male friendship, middle-aged malaise and the foibles of human nature. The tangled triangle involving the eager-to-please Floyd, dissatisfied local weatherman Clark (Jason Bateman) and Floyd’s frustrated wife Carol (Linda Cardellini) would be a fascinating case study for the next Dr. Ruth.

American Classic

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: A backstage farce does nothing to dim the power of a true American classic, Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, which provides an emotional centerpiece to the season finale of the delightful comedy about a struggling small-town theater company. Exiled Broadway star Richard Bean (Kevin Kline) is director and star as the Stage Manager, but even he can’t manage the fallout from a secret exposed during the cast’s latest “Circle of Truth” powwow. With a powerful New York critic arriving for opening night, the show must go on—but where will that leave the Bean family?

Ed Araquel / AMC

The Audacity

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: It’s rather audacious for any show to put “audacity” in its own title. “Acidic” might be a tougher sell but is a more appropriate description of Jonathan Glatzer‘s (Succession, Better Call Saul) cynical drama about toxic tech titans who rule Silicon Valley. With eyes gleaming in ego-driven panic, Billy Magnussen stars as Duncan Park, the CEO of a data-mining company who we first meet mid-meltdown after the collapse of an acquisition deal he leaked too soon. Barry‘s Sarah Goldberg costars as his put-upon therapist JoAnne, who’s got her own ethical and personal issues. This is not the show to watch if you’re hoping for someone to root for.

Erin Simkin / HBO

The Comeback

10:30/9:30c

SUNDAY: The show-biz satire hits its stride, and How’s That? star/executive producer Valerie Cherish (the brilliant Lisa Kudrow) hits the wall, when a debate over a replacement joke while filming the sitcom pilot leads to more disarray on the set. After the AI (which Valerie refers to as “Al” to keep its identity hidden) delivers a second episode that hits all the wrong notes, it’s up to Valerie to maintain a brave face and make it right, with no help from the showrunners or her producing partner Billy (Dan Bucatinsky) or the soulless network.

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