‘Call The Midwife’ Fans Go Wild as Cast Members Past & Present Reunite

What To Know The cast and crew of Call the Midwife, including stars from past and present, reunited for an emotional Season 15 screening.

Photos from the event, shared on the show’s official Instagram, sparked excitement and nostalgia among fans.

Season 15 premieres on PBS on March 22, 2026, with a 16th season confirmed, along with an upcoming prequel series and a movie spinoff.

Call the Midwife returns to PBS on Sunday, March 22, but ahead of the highly-anticipated Season 15 premiere, the cast and crew got together for a star-studded and nostalgia-filled reunion.

The reunion actually took place last week, ahead of the Season 15 finale, which aired in the U.K. on Sunday (March 8). Faces from the past and present came together to watch a screening of the episode, and the show’s official Instagram page shared a slideshow of snaps from the special event.

Those in attendance included Jessica Raine, who portrayed Nurse Jennifer Lee from 2012 to 2014, Bryony Hannah, who played Cynthia Miller from 2012 to 2017, and Miriam Margolyes, who starred as Sister Mildred from 2018 to 2021.

Other stars in attendance included Laura Main (Shelagh Turner), Annabelle Apsion (Violet Buckle), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda), Victoria Yeates (Sister Winifred), Linda Bassett (Phyllis Crane), Helen George (Trixie Franklin), and Stephen McGann (Patrick Turner).

“Call the Midwife stars, past and present, gather to celebrate 15 years of our drama with an exclusive screening of Sunday’s episode,” the show’s Instagram page wrote in the caption. “Well, what an emotional night!!”

“To mark the culmination of Series 15, our lovely producers, Neal Street, hosted a very special screening of our Series Finale – for all of our Call the Midwife family, past and present,” the post continued. “Work commitments meant that not everybody was able to make it of course, but what a turnout we had!!!”

The statement added that there were “tearful reunions” and “many baby photos shared,” noting, “There was so much joy in the room!”

“Everybody involved in this production over the years is family to us – an essential part of what has made this show a global hit. We love every single one of you. Thank you all so much for sharing last night with us,” the post concluded.

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions, with one Instagram user writing, “This is so amazing! I wish someone had filmed a reel! It would be so wonderful to catch up with everybody!”

“This American has been obsessed with this amazing show for several years,” wrote another. “If I admitted to how many times I’ve watched every season as my bedtime ritual, I’d be embarrassed to say the least.”

“More photos please! What a joy to see familiar faces again! Wish some would come back and reprise their role in the upcoming film,” said one commenter.

“So good to see Jennie, Sisters Hilda and Winifred, Valerie, and Cynthia!!” added another.

Another added, “It is so WILD To see the nuns without their habits!!!”

“Oh how wonderful, it’s so lovely to see past and present cast members come together again,” said one user.

“I think my heart would’ve exploded with all of my excitement and joy and thanks for these beautiful characters,” added another.

Call the Midwife Season 15 premieres on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 8/7c on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS app. While a 16th has been confirmed, the show will first head back in time for a prequel series set during World War II and a movie spinoff set in 1972.