Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann has promised “so much change is coming” for the hit PBS period drama, which is set to return for a 15th season in 2026, along with a movie and prequel series.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the National Television Awards on Wednesday (September 10), McGann, who plays Dr. Patrick Turner on the popular British drama, teased what’s on the horizon, saying, “There is just so much change coming.”

He added, “What you’ve seen in Call the Midwife in the last year or two is people coming, whispers of change, it’s kind of like, without saying any spoilers, it does get real. There’s some stuff that is coming over the hill that is really real.”

McGann said the cast has been reading the new scripts for Season 15, and while there are lots of “classic Call the Midwife” moments, there are also some unexpected emotional events, including one script that he admitted left the cast “reeling.”

Earlier this year, unsubstantiated rumors spread that Call the Midwife would be calling it a day after its 15th season. The BBC, the show’s U.K. broadcaster, quickly shot down those reports, confirming the show “isn’t going anywhere” and that a 16th season would arrive “in due course.”

In addition, fans can expect two more upcoming Christmas specials, which will be set in both Poplar and Hong Kong, a movie set in an overseas location in 1972, and a prequel series set in the East End of London during World War II.

“As you know, we’ve done travelling,” McGann told the RadioTimes about the show’s future plans. “Things are going to be not the same as they were, but they’re going to continue in a different vein, so who knows? We’re the last to find out.”

Fellow Call the Midwife star Cliff Parisi, who plays Fred Buckle, also spoke to the press at the National Television Awards, where he said the series is “the best show” he’s “ever worked on” in his 45 years in the industry.

“Most of the shows I’ve been in I was in for 10 years. This is the best show,” he shared, per DigitalSpy. “It is the best writing, the best cast, the best production, and the loveliest bunch of people you can ever hope for.”