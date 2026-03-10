’60 Minutes’ & CBS Blasted by Megyn Kelly Over ‘Deceptive’ Editing

What To Know Megyn Kelly criticized 60 Minutes for what she described as deceptive editing in its interview with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Megyn Kelly has called out 60 Minutes for what she called “deceptive” editing in its interview with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, arguing that CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss is pushing a “Pro-Israel” agenda.

On Monday’s (March 9) edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, the former Fox News host called the Hegseth interview “f****** bull****.” The part she took particular issue with was a voiceover that played before Hegseth gave an answer about the Trump administration putting America and the American people first.

“Some normally enthusiastic supporters of the president have criticized him, suggesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulled the U.S. into a war that, to their minds, did not put American interests first,” the voiceover said, per Mediaite.

Hegseth was then shown, saying, “All I know is I’m in the room every day and I see how President Trump operates and what he’s putting first and it’s America, Americans, and American interests.”

Kelly argued that 60 Minutes made it seem as if Hegseth were answering a question about Israel, when that was not the question he was actually responding to. She then played footage of the actual question Major Garrett asked in the unedited interview, which was, “You mentioned America First, some who identify with that movement — Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene — have said from their perspective this isn’t an America First campaign. Do you want to address that criticism?”

“There was nothing, nothing about Netanyahu and nothing about Israel in the Q or the A. Only CBS decided to style it in that fashion,” Kelly said on Monday’s show. “Here’s the thing, they do not give a s*** about misleading you over at CBS — the old CBS or the new CBS, which has a brand new agenda.”

Last October, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison appointed The Free Press co-founder Weiss as CBS News’ editor-in-chief. Since then, Weiss has been putting her stamp on the network, with some critics accusing her of taking the news organization in a more MAGA-friendly direction.

Kelly disagreed with those critics, saying, “The left will tell you [CBS News’] pro-MAGA — it’s not pro-MAGA, trust me. Watch two minutes of the evening news or the morning news, it is not pro-MAGA at all. But it is Pro-Israel. Bari Weiss has finally achieved her dream of running a news network that will be entirely pro-Israel.”

The long-time news anchor previously criticized the U.S. attacks on Iran, saying, “No one should have to die for a foreign country.”

Trump fired back at those criticisms on Monday, telling journalist Rachael Bade of The Inner Circle that Kelly should “study her history book a little bit.”