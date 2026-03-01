As Anderson Cooper Exits ‘60 Minutes,’ See Where to Find Other Alums of the Newsmagazine

As the turmoil at 60 Minutes continues, Anderson Cooper is leaving CBS’s long-running newsmagazine, where he’s been a correspondent for nearly 20 years, even as he continued his CNN duties.

Cooper attributed his exit to his desire to spend more time with his children, but it’s no secret that there’s tension between 60 Minutes’ on-air talent and CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss, as The New York Times recently reported. And lately, there’s been word that correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Scott Pelley might lose their 60 Minutes posts after their criticisms of the new CBS News regime.

(Has the ticking of that 60 Minutes stopwatch ever sounded so ominous?)

Amid all that behind-the-scenes drama, the former 60 Minutes correspondents below might be breathing a sigh of relief. Here’s what they’ve been up to…

Dan Rather is seen onstage during
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible

Dan Rather

Rather, whose CBS News tenure included many 60 Minutes segments and a 24-year run CBS Evening News anchor, is still reporting the news in his mid-90s. He runs a Substack newsletter called Steady, to which more than 539,000 readers are subscribed.

“As Popeye used to say, ‘I am what I am,’” Rather told The New York Times last year. “I’m one of those people who love to work. And I love the work that became my life’s work,” he added.

Diane Sawyer attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025, in New York City
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Diane Sawyer

Sawyer became 60 Minutes’ first female co-anchor when she joined the program in 1984, but these days, she’s more renowned for her ABC News career.

Since stepping down as anchor of ABC World News Tonight in 2014, Sawyer has continued to contribute to ABC News. For example, she conducted high-profile interviews for the special IMPACT x Nightline: Eric Dane Speaks in June 2025, Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey that August, and The Turpins: A New House of Horror earlier this month.

Steve Kroft attends the 2017 CBS Upfront on May 17, 2017, in New York City
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Steve Kroft

Kroft ranks as one of the longest-serving 60 Minutes correspondents after staying with the show for 30 seasons between 1989 and 2019. Since then, Kroft has become a public speaker and has made podcast and radio show appearances.

He also resurfaced on The Daily Show last July to talk about Donald Trump’s lawsuit against 60 Minutes and his take on the newsmagazine’s current status. “Devastating’s a good word,” he said at the time. “I think there’s a lot of fear over there. Fear of losing their job, fear of what’s happening to the country, fear of losing the First Amendment, all of those things.”

Meredith Vieira speaks onstage during the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 8, 2019, in New York City
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for National Board of Review

Meredith Vieira

An alum of CBS, ABC, and NBC, Viera was a presence on 60 Minutes in the early 1990s. Fast-forward to now, and she’s been the host of the syndicated game show 25 Words or Less since 2019.

“I think people have been wanting family shows,” she told TV Insider in 2020. “I remember when Millionaire with Regis [Philbin] came on the air when my kids were little. We sat there on a Sunday as a whole family watching this show. I remember as a kid we’d gather for certain shows as a family. That doesn’t happen often anymore.”

Christiane Amanpour speaks to the audience to introduce Reza Pahlavi at the 62nd Munich Security Conference on February 13, 2026, in Munich, Germany
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Christiane Amanpour

Amanpour, a 60 Minutes correspondent between 1996 and 2005, serves as CNN’s international anchor and hosts The Amanpour Hour on CNN, Amanpour on CNN International, and Amanpour & Company on PBS.

In May 2025, Amanpour teamed with her ex-husband to launch the podcast Christiane Amanpour Presents: The Ex Files With Jamie Rubin. On X, she explained, “He was in the room. I was on the frontline. 20 years married. 7 years divorced. Now we’re picking up the conversation again.”

Lara Logan accepts an award onstage during the 42nd Annual Gracie Awards, hosted by The Alliance for Women in Media, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on June 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media

Lara Logan

Logan worked as a 60 Minutes correspondent between 2005 and 2018, then had brief stints as a Fox Nation host and a Newsmax commentator before her controversial far-right statements apparently got her dropped from both platforms.

Since 2025, she has hosted the podcast Going Rogue with Lara Logan, seeking “to break down current events, challenge mainstream narratives, and uncover the stories others won’t dare to touch.”

Katie Couric speaks onstage as the International Women's Media Foundation celebrates the New York 2025 Courage in Journalism Awards at Metropolitan Club on November 10, 2025, in New York City
Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for International Women's Media Foundation

Katie Couric

During her tenure as CBS Evening News anchor between 2006 and 2011, Couric also served as a 60 Minutes correspondent. In 2017, she and husband John Milner launched Katie Couric Media, which aims to “help brands amplify their values and cultivate an engaged and diverse audience through authentic storytelling.”

Couric also runs the daily newsletter Wake-Up Call and the podcast Next Question, and she has a Substack with more than 124,000 subscribers.

John Dickerson attends the 2023 Night of Covenant House Stars Gala at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on May 22, 2023, in New York City
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

John Dickerson

Dickerson was a correspondent on 60 Minutes from 2019 to 2021, between his time on CBS This Morning and his year-long run as CBS Evening News co-anchor.

After leaving CBS News last December, Dickerson has continued cohosting Slate’s Political Gabfest podcast, worked on the second season of his podcast Navel Gazing, and mused about U.S. politics and history in his Substack. He did return to CBS airwaves last month to discuss Trump’s latest State of the Union address with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

