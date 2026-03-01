As the turmoil at 60 Minutes continues, Anderson Cooper is leaving CBS’s long-running newsmagazine, where he’s been a correspondent for nearly 20 years, even as he continued his CNN duties.

Cooper attributed his exit to his desire to spend more time with his children, but it’s no secret that there’s tension between 60 Minutes’ on-air talent and CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss, as The New York Times recently reported. And lately, there’s been word that correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Scott Pelley might lose their 60 Minutes posts after their criticisms of the new CBS News regime.

(Has the ticking of that 60 Minutes stopwatch ever sounded so ominous?)

Amid all that behind-the-scenes drama, the former 60 Minutes correspondents below might be breathing a sigh of relief. Here’s what they’ve been up to…