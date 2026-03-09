Who Is Sheryl Underwood, Guest Host of ‘The View’?

The guest host-palooza continues this week on The View as Sheryl Underwood takes over for Alyssa Farah Griffin, who’s been out on maternity leave since giving birth to her baby boy in February.

Underwood is the fifth guest host to appear on the show, following Savannah Chrisley, Amanda Carpenter, Sara Eisen, and Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

So who is Underwood, and what should fans know about her? Here’s a look.

Sheryl Underwood has deep TV roots.

Underwood is a comedian and former host of The Talk. She was a series regular on the CBS talk show from 2011 until 2024, earning the distinction of its longest-running cohost on the series.

She is also a seasoned comedian.

Underwood got her start in comedy upon becoming the first female finalist in the Miller Lite Comedy Search in 1989. She went on to appear on comedy series like Def Comedy Jam and Make Me Laugh, and she hosted BET’s Comic View series from 2002 to 2003. She is currently headlining her own “I Need a Job” tour.

She is a lifelong Republican.

The TV alum is touted as a “lifelong Republican,” but she has been sharply critical of Donald Trump and his administration.

At the start of Monday’s The View, for example, after Whoopi Goldberg made a joke that if she had been on the panel a week before, she might’ve been named the new DHS secretary (in reference to the ouster of Kristi Noem from the role), Underwood said, “I will accept. They need somebody with some sense in this administration.”

She also criticized those Trump fans who wear “Make America Great Again” hats, saying, “I think when we see people with tha hat and the shirt on, we should just walk up on them and shake their hand and go, ‘We already have made America great. We did it together. We come together as a country, come together as Americans, and it’s OK to disagree with your leaders, because they need somebody to say that’s not what we should be doing.'” 

