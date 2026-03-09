‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Point Out Costly Mistakes After Contestant’s Car Loss

What are you doing?! Wheel of Fortune fans moan over mistakes that contestants make that cost them money. This came after the Bonus Round contestant lost a car.

Patrick Casale, from Troy, New York, solved the first toss-up on Friday, March 6. He attends Villanova University, where he studies marketing and public administration. He also recently learned how to cook and is gluten-free.

Casale played against Lynn Nelson, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Ritcheon McKee, from Bellflower, California. Nelson solved the second toss-up, putting $2,000 in her bank.

Nelson solved most of the first puzzle, but guessed an incorrect letter, so the turn moved to McKee, a school worker who is amazing at rock, paper, scissors, guessed one letter, and solved “Spring Break Party Mix,” giving her $1,700. Nelson was in an RV when she got the call about her audition and had no clothes fit for the game show. She traveled four days in an RV to get to the show.

During the Mystery Round, McKee picked up the Mystery Wedge and put $10,000 in her bank after solving “Estimated Time of Arrival.” This put her in the lead with $12,900.



Casale decided not to ride the Express Train during the Prize Puzzle round when he landed on the Express Wedge during the first spin. The Express Wedge gives contestants an extra $1,000 per letter, and if they solve the puzzle, they get all of that money, but if they guess a letter not in the puzzle, they get a total Bankrupt. He then landed on Bankrupt anyway.

Many Wheel of Fortune contestants decide not to take the risk. Fans think it is a mistake every time. “I feel like 90% of the time people don’t ride the express they end up getting bankrupt the next spin anyways!!” a Reddit user said.

“Another contestant who doesn’t do the express and instantly lands on Bankrupt,” one fan said.

“What’s with the no riding the train. What’s going on? Is this a recession indicator? They have no faith in themselves? I feel like my head is going to f**king explode. What’s to lose? Why not try? You don’t think you can guess letters, then solve? Why are you on the show?” another asked.

“Ride the train!! C’monnnnnnnn,” a fourth added.

“Ride the express train. Especially when the puzzle is ‘What are you doing?’ Immediately call ‘N’ then buy vowels. Start with ‘I’ then ‘E’. 🙄,” a fan said.

“I personally would always do the express train. It’s a way to win a lot of money, and you can’t spin into bankruptcy. It is all up to you,” one last fan said.

With only four letters left in the puzzle, Nelson solved “Roaming Through Europe,” winning a trip to Spain and Portugal. This gave her $10,489. She also obtained the Wild Card that round.

McKee solved one of the Triple Toss-ups, while Nelson solved the other two. This gave McKee $18,900 and Nelson $18,849. The final puzzle would determine the winner.

With only six letters left, Casale had guessed “P.” He didn’t guess it, so the turn moved to Nelson. Instead of guessing another letter for money, she first guessed “Major Catastrophe,” but that was wrong, so then she said “Minor Catastrophe,” which was right. This put her in the lead with $18,049.

McKee left with $14,900. Casale went home with $1,000. However, fans thought Nelson made a mistake by not guessing another letter. “Once again, a person does not call a letter before solving in the final round. I don’t get it. You are throwing away money!!!! This keeps happening over and over and over and over again,” a Reddit user said.

“I get irrationally annoyed when they don’t guess a letter before solving on the final puzzle. It’s free money!!” another wrote.

“Another contestant not choosing another letter in the last puzzle to get more money,” one last fan said.

Nelson chose “Phrase” for her Bonus Round category. The game show contestant brought her boyfriend, Wayne, with her.

Wheel of Fortune gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” She chose “G,H,K,M, and O.” The puzzle then looked like “H_ _E _ _ _TH.”

As the clock counted down, Nelson guessed “Hide” and “Have,” but couldn’t figure out the last word. It turned out to be “Have Faith.” She lost out on taking home the car.

