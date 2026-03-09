‘Will Trent’ Introducing a New Serial Killer & Heading Back to Puerto Rico

What To Know This week’s new episode of Will Trent will center on a new serial killer.

Then, in next week’s segment, Will races back to Puerto Rico to search for his Uncle Antonio.

The next two weeks of Will Trent look to be eventful indeed.

This Tuesday’s (March 10) episode will introduce a new serial killer — this time, one targeting fraternity brothers in what appears to be a statement killing spree. Judging by the teaser above, the murders will be cold-blooded in more ways than one.

The episode, titled “You’re Only as Sick as Your Secrets,” has the following official description: “When a fraternity golden boy and his friend are found dead, Will [Ramón Rodríguez], Faith [Iantha Richardson], Angie [Erika Christensen], and the team work to unravel the case. Meanwhile, Angie juggles parenting class; Seth [Scott Foley] faces new-dad anxiety; and Faith confronts her future.”

Then, for next week’s episode, the action moves back to Puerto Rico when things go wrong for Will’s Uncle Antonio (John Ortiz). The episode, which is either hopefully or ironically titled “He Lives!” is described like so: “When a murdered man shares his uncle Antonio’s name, Will races to Puerto Rico. Joined by FBI agent Elkie, he treks across the island and through the dense rainforest, chasing clues that make the search for his uncle increasingly personal.”

We haven’t seen Uncle Antonio since he was first introduced in Season 2 Episode 6, “We Are Family.” Antonio is the brother of Will’s mother, Lucy, who was murdered by James Ulster (Greg Germann). The return of the character has been one that the Will Trent bosses have been hoping to have for a while now.

In May 2024, after the Season 2 finale, cocreator Daniel T. Thomsen told TV Insider of Ortiz’s potential return to the show, “I really hope so. He’s a very busy actor. We felt incredibly grateful that he was able to fit this in this season. Liz [Heldens] and I had the idea like, ‘Crap, wouldn’t John Ortiz be perfect?!’ And we had a Zoom with him while he was doing, you know, Oscar publicity [for American Fiction]. And so, he’s Zooming with us, and we’re like, ‘Gah, he’s never gonna have … He’s such a fancy guy.’ And we ended up having a very similar [perspective]. We talked through what the character was and what he meant to Will and Will’s desire to explore his Puerto Rican roots, and he was like, ‘Yeah, I want to do it.’ So I love that story this season, and I really want John to come back…. He had a great time working on the show, I think it’s fair to say, and hopefully, we can make it work.” Now, it looks like the stars have finally aligned once more!

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC