HBO is gearing up for one heck of a comedy team-up as Steve Carell steps into the leading role of the upcoming comedy Rooster, from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses.

Along with unveiling several first-look photos, HBO has announced the official premiere date for Rooster in 2026. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming show so far, including who stars in the comedy, how many episodes will be featured, and who is behind the anticipated project. Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come and stay tuned for more on Rooster in the months ahead.

When does Rooster premiere?

Rooster will premiere on HBO and HBO Max beginning in March 2026, with an exact date to be revealed. The season will feature 10 episodes for viewers to dig into.

Does Rooster have a trailer?

No, Rooster doesn’t have a trailer yet, but all-new images preview what’s to come as the characters of the series are introduced. Check the photos out, above and below.

What is Rooster about?

Rooster is a comedy set against the backdrop of a college campus, centering around an author’s (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Charly Clive). Stay tuned for more defined information once a trailer or teaser arrives, as surely there’s more to unpack.

Who stars in Rooster?

Steve Carell and Charly Clive are front and center in the series, costarring Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai. Keep an eye out for additional details about who they’ll play as the show’s premiere approaches.

Who makes Rooster?

Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses serve as the co-showrunners of the series and executive produce the show alongside Steve Carell, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, and Anthony King. The studio is Warner Bro. Television.

Rooster, Series Premiere, March 2026, HBO and HBO Max