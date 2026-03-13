Will ‘Rooster’ Return for Season 2? What the Latest Ratings Report Reveals

Meaghan Darwish
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Steve Carell in 'Rooster' Season 1
HBO

Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses‘s new HBO comedy Rooster, starring Steve Carell, may have just debuted, but the show is already a success as the latest ratings reports are revealed.

While HBO hasn’t announced any renewal news for the series about a writer who begins working at Ludlow College as a way to support his daughter’s career, following an unexpected hurdle in her marriage. As we await renewal news, we’re breaking down everything we know about Rooter‘s future, including what Lawrence and Tarses have shared with us regarding their plan for the series as well as how the latest ratings could bode well for moving along with said plans.

Scroll down for a closer look at everything we know about Rooster‘s potential Season 2 return, and keep an eye out for any official announcements.

Has Rooster been renewed for Season 2?

Rooster hasn’t been renewed for Season 2 yet, but as mentioned above, the ratings are looking good following the comedy’s debut. According to early reports, per DeadlineRooster‘s premiere was the most-watched HBO comedy debut in the United States in over 10 years. The show pulled in 2.4 million cross-platform viewers in the United States during its first three days.

Since the show’s premiere night, the audience for Rooster has also grown four times its size. In other words, there’s room for growth and expansion as the weeks go on during Season 1’s 10-episode run.

Charly Clive and Phil Dunster in 'Rooster' Season 1

HBO

How many seasons will Rooster have?

If it’s up to Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, Rooster would have a three-season run at HBO. “I think in our dream scenario, three probably would be enough to tell this story,” Tarses tells TV Insider. “Am I wrong about that?” he asks, turning to Lawrence.

“No,” Lawrence concurs, adding, “One of the cool things about streaming nowadays, and we never got to do [is] you pitch a beginning, middle, and end, and we know the beginning, middle, and end of this particular story, but it’s so much fun, I’d do it forever and ever, you know?”

So, if it’s up to the showrunners, this series would continue on into Season 2 and into a third and final season. Only time will tell if that vision comes together.

Who could star in Rooster Season 2?

'Rooster': HBO Unveils First Look at Steve Carell Comedy
Related

'Rooster': HBO Unveils First Look at Steve Carell Comedy

As we await official renewal news on Rooster Season 2, we’d anticipate most of the show’s ensemble returning, including Carell, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, Lauren Tsai, Robby Hoffman, and even Connie Britton, who is playing a recurring role in the series.

What would Rooster Season 2 be about?

Rooster‘s potential second season would continue to follow Carell’s character Greg Russo, his daughter Katie (Clive), and others at Ludlow College, but where exactly the story will take us is yet to be revealed as we await the conclusion of Season 1.

Stay tuned for any Season 2 updates on Rooster and let us know if you’d like to see more of the comedy in the comments section below.

Rooster, Season 1, Sundays, 10/9c, HBO and HBO Max 

Rooster key art
Steve Carell

Steve Carell

Charly Clive

Charly Clive

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler

Phil Dunster

Phil Dunster

John C. McGinley

John C. McGinley

Lauren Tsai

Lauren Tsai

Full Cast & Crew

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Rooster

Bill Lawrence

Charly Clive

Danielle Deadwyler

John C. McGinley

Lauren Tsai

Matt Tarses

Phil Dunster

Robby Hoffman

Steve Carell




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