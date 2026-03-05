‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Laughs At NSFW Answer as Opponent Loses $53,000

Wheel of Fortune fans shocked at a NSFW answer a contestant gave. She then proceeded to crack up as the game went on.

Daniel Whalen, from Columbus, Ohio, solved the first toss-up. He has been a firefighter for 12 years and a participant in a charity boxing event for police officers and firefighters.

He played against Lynn Rainer, from Decatur, Illinois, and Shelby Richmond, from Nashville, Tennessee, on March 4. Rainer, a retired microbiology tech turned personal shopper, solved the second toss-up.

Whalen solved the “Same Name” puzzle when all of the letters were revealed. He said, “Marty & Taco Supreme” for $3,050. Richmond, a mom who builds Legos while watching The Office, solved “You Know My Hips Don’t Lie” and put $1,000 in her bank. She also obtained the One Million Dollar Wedge and the Wildcard.

Rainer solved most of the Prize Puzzle before landing on “Lose a Turn.” When the turn moved to Richmond, she solved “Chilling in My Private Pool” for a trip to Vietnam. This gave her $9,082.

During the Triple Toss-ups, Rainer solved the first toss-up. Richmond then solved the second. Rainer buzzed in on the third one with only three letters revealed. She said, “A Booty Ride.” When host Ryan Seacrest told her it was wrong, she proceeded to laugh as Whalen solved “A Bumpy Ride.” They all put an extra $2,000 in their banks.

“Did the lady on the left just say ‘A booty ride’ Instead of ‘a bumpy ride’? She was pretty giddy after her wrong answer,” a Reddit user asked.

“A booty ride lol!” said another.

Whalen solved the Final Puzzle — “Quitting Cold Turkey!”— for $13,300. This put him in the lead and moved him to the Bonus Round.

Richmond almost had it with $11,082. Rainer went home with $4,000.

Whalen chose “What Are You Doing?” for his Bonus Round category. He brought his wife, Honey, and his daughter, Melanie, with him.

After Wheel of Fortune gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” the game show contestant chose “W,G,M, and O.”

The puzzle then looked like “_ _R_ _ _NG _RO_N_ TOWN.” He guessed “Roaming Around Town” and “Walking Around Town,” but couldn’t guess “Parading Around Town.”

“Man, you were right there,” Ryan Seacrest said.

$40,000 was in the envelope, so he would have gone home with $53,300.