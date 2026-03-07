What Happened in the ‘Invincible’ Season 3 Finale? Refresh Your Memory Before Season 4

Prime Video’s Invincible is an animated superhero show like no other. At first glance, the series resembles traditional 2D toon with bright colors and familiar hero archetypes: caped heroes, masked bad guys, alien invaders, the usual cliches that once riddled Saturday morning cartoons. But as the show progressed, it quickly revealed itself as something much darker, tackling moral ambiguity, trauma, and the consequences of violence in ways most superhero stories avoid.

At the heart of the story is Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a.k.a. Invincible, a teenage hero who is half human and half Viltrumite and dreams of following in the footsteps of his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the day he inherits his immense superpowers. However, Mark soon learns that his father is not quite the hero he believed him to be, and ever since that revelation, he has been trying to define for himself what kind of hero he wants to become.

Now in its fourth season, Invincible is preparing to tackle one of its most ambitious storylines yet: the Viltrumite War. The major arc from the comics centers on a looming conflict between the powerful Viltrumite Empire and a coalition of heroes and alien allies determined to stop their conquest of the galaxy.

But before audiences jump back into the chaos, here is a quick refresher on the key events and characters you may want to remember since the last season.

What is Invincible based on?

Invincible is based on the comic book series Invincible, created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and later illustrated by Ryan Ottley. Published by Image Comics, the comic debuted in 2003 and ran for 144 issues until 2018.

How did Season 3 end?

Season 3 centered on the Invincible War, in which a time-traveling malecontent named Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) gathered dozens of evil alternate versions of Mark and released them on Earth. The Invincibles caused worldwide destruction, and though the real Mark and his allies defeated the Invincible Army, the alternates destroyed public trust in the superhero while also shattering Mark’s trust in himself.

During one of the battles, the Guardians of the Globe lose Rex Plode (Jason Mantzoukas), an original hero to the series, who sacrifices himself by making his skeleton detonate in a moment of self-sacrifice.

The season builds to a devastating battle with the Viltrumite warrior Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), one of the empire’s most ruthless soldiers. The season ended in one of the bloodiest and most brutal fights of the series, pushing Mark beyond his limits, leaving him severely injured but ultimately victorious. As a result, he decides to revoke his “no kill” rule and allows himself to start killing his enemies.

Mark and Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) finally become a couple. After years of friendship and unresolved feelings, the two begin a romantic relationship, which becomes one of the emotional anchors of the season.

Who are the Guardians of the Globes?

The Guardians of the Globe are Earth’s premier superhero team, sort of like the Justice League or the Avengers, but not. The original lineup includes heroes such as Omni-Man, War Woman, Red Rush, Darkwing, Aquarus, Green Ghost, and Martian Man. After the original team was killed by Omni-Man, a new version of the Guardians was formed by Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins), featuring heroes like Robot (Zachary Quinto), Atom Eve, Dupli-Kate (Melise), and Monster Girl (Grey Griffin).

Who is Omni-Man?

Omni-Man was once one of the most powerful heroes on Earth before he attempted to conquer it. Also known as Nolan Grayson, he was part of a powerful alien race known as the Viltrumites and possessed immense strength, flight, and near invulnerability. He arrived on Earth claiming to be its protector and became the world’s greatest superhero while raising his son, Mark. However, in the first season it was revealed that his true mission was to prepare Earth for conquest. To do so, he killed many of Earth’s heroes and attempted to enslave its citizens.

However, Omni-Man later sought redemption after realizing how deeply his time on Earth had changed him. When he realized he could not bring himself to kill his son, he abandoned the conquest and left Earth in shame.

He’s currently on a redemption arc.

Who are the Viltrumites?

The Viltrumites are a powerful alien race who are known for their immense strength, superhuman abilities, lack of sense of humor, and near invulnerability. They come from the planet Viltrum and believe it is their duty to expand their empire by conquering and ruling other worlds.

What to expect in Season 4?

The new season will focus on the “Viltrumite War” storyline from the comics, introducing major villains including Thragg (Lee Pace), Dinosaurus (Matthew Rhys), and Universa (Danai Gurira).

“Every season we try to increase the scope and increase the stakes and increase what the villains are capable of and what they represent,” Kirkman told TV Insider of Season 4 while at San Diego Comic-Con. “[Thragg] the next step beyond Conquest, the same way that Conquest was in some ways the step beyond Nolan from the first season.”

Invincible, Season 4, Three-episode premiere on March 18, 2026, Prime Video