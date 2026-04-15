‘Invincible’: The Viltrumite War Turns Brutal — Which Heroes Make It Out Alive?

Invincible Episode 7 begins with the Coalition of Planets heading toward Vultrim in an attempt to strike General Regent Thragg (Lee Pace) and the remaining Viltrumites while vulnerable.

Sadly, it does not go exactly as planned.

But before we dive back into the Vultrimite War and all that it entails with the penultimate episode, “Don’t Do Anything Rash,“ fans get a bit of a flashback to Viltrum before the Scourge Virus lessened their numbers from billions to less than 50, when Emperor Argall was alive and before Thaedus (Peter Cullen) became known as “the Betrayer.” Warning: Spoilers ahead for Invincible Season 4 Episode 7.

Before the war, there was a decision

In a flashback, audiences learn that before the virus, the alien race, the Rololians, were sabotaging Viltrumite mining efforts — naturally prompting the Viltrumites to consider wiping them out. Led by Emperor Argall (Frank Welker) and his ever-charming right-hand man Thragg, it’s immediately clear how they view these humanoids. “These creatures, their strength is not true strength. We must educate them not because of their defiance, but because their weakness is an offense to the natural order of the universe,” Thragg declares.

Advisor Thaedus (Peter Cullen) — the future leader of the Coalition of Planets — pushes back, offering the radical notion of mercy, which Argall and Thragg find deeply suspicious. The Emperor warns that if Thaedus’ “weakness” threatens the Empire, action will be taken.

Cut to after Thaedus kills Argall, and Thragg returns to Viltrum. As custom dictates, he assumes the role of Grand Regent until an heir is found, promptly brands Thaedus a traitor, and insists the Empire must “cut this cancer out” — meaning, of course, anything resembling compassion. And just like that, the Culling begins, with the strongest slaughtering the weakest until roughly half the population is wiped out. Efficient, if nothing else.

After the culling, Thragg doubles down: “We will follow his path and take our place as the rightful rulers of the galaxy. The universe itself will kneel as it was meant to.” Lovely.

The war continues, and the Vultrimites hold their own, and then some

In Thaedus’ mind, since Emperor Argall’s death, the Viltrumites have known no leader but Thragg. Remove him, and they’ll be directionless, turning on each other. “Thragg’s death is the only thing that matters,” Thaedus explains.

As Mark (Steven Yeun) and the heroes head to Viltrum, they make their way through the ring of corpses left by the virus that surrounds the planet, only to realize not all of them are actually dead. Thragg and the surviving Viltrumites are hiding among the bodies. It’s a trap.

While Zoey (Zoey Deutch) shoots darts that weaken Viltrumites, and Battle Beast (Michael Dorn) and Allen (Seth Rogen) hold their own, even a handful of Viltrumites proves overwhelming. Space Racer (Winston Duke) comes to their aid with leashed Rognarrs, which helps, but the Viltrumites are still powerful. In the middle of the chaos, Thragg pleads with Nolan (J.K. Simmons) to return. “Come home, Nolan, and all will be forgiven,” he says. “We have no home. Viltrum is a tomb,” Nolan fires back.

Nolan is furious that Thragg came after his sons. “We tested your sons as we have all been tested. Do you think Thaedus will be kind to them if you win this war?” Thragg says. But Nolan isn’t naive; he knows Thaedus would see his sons as threats, too.

Thragg punches Nolan, and the two battle until Nolan is hurled into another part of the galaxy. Impulsive as ever, Oliver (Christian Convery) tries to take Thragg on alone, only for Thragg to rip off the boy’s arm and jaw. Mark steps in, throws a punch, and breaks his hand on the Regent.

Thragg’s response? “I’m not impressed.”

The ultimate destruction

Now there are only about 40 Vultrimites left in existence, but they are very, very powerful. So the heroes decide to hurt the remaining Vultrimite where they live. Literally…

Thaedus, Nolan, and Mark rocket toward Viltrum at super speed, boring straight through the planet and tearing Viltrum apart from the inside until they hit the core and trigger an implosion, destroying the planet.

The remaining Viltrumites are left in shock, struggling to process what they have just witnessed. Thaedus declares that “surrender is the only option.” But in enraged Thragg responds through tears, “I choose death!” And in a fit of fury, Thragg grabs Thaedus and rips off his head. “Emperor Argall, you are avenged. You are all next.”

Fueled by vengeance, the remaining Viltrumites attack and overwhelm the already weakened Coalition. In the chaos, Thragg punches a hole through Nolan. When Mark tries to intervene, Thragg blinds him by gouging out his eyes, but stops short of killing him and fully destroying his peepers.

“We are too few already.”

The Viltrumites then leave, abandoning a gravely injured Mark and Nolan to drift in space until the Coalition finally finds them.

What is the aftermath?

Weeks later, Mark and Nolan are still recovering, while Oliver remains in a coma as he heals. The Viltrumites are gone. Confused, Mark asks, “Why did Thragg let us live?” Allen responds, “Good question. We have a bigger one…”

No one knows where the Viltrumites went. With Thaedus gone, Allen is leading the Coalition until someone else is found. The remaining Viltrumites have gone into hiding.

Then Mark realizes, in horror, where they went. They have gone to Earth.

Is Thragg the cruelest villain in Invincible‘s history?

When examining Thragg, his motivation and fury come into focus: he is simply following through on years of conditioning. He culled his own people so only the strongest survived because he was raised to see weakness as a threat, and brutality as duty, not cruelty.

“Well, he regretted that decision,” laughed actor Lee Pace when reflecting on the character. “There’s a purity to him, right? If he says he’s going to do it, he’s going to do it. And it’s brutal. There’s no heart to it. It feels cruel…but it is part of what makes the character complex is that his ideology, the brutality of his ideology, it is part of what teaches him the lessons he needs to learn.”

But was destroying Vultrim the best plan to take on Thragg and the remaining Vultrimites?

“I mean, we all do things in life that we think are a good idea,” explains Pace. “They’re in a fight, that’s it…that’s what the story is: that they’re in this together, and not everyone’s going to come out alive. They’re going to learn things about each other along the way and make mistakes. That changes the game. But he had it coming.”

Invincible, Season 4, Wednesdays, Prime Video