Invincible has had its fair share of terrifying, ruthless villains that seemed completely capable of destroying Earth and then some. From cosmic conquerors like Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) to street-level crime lords like Machine Head (Jeffrey Donovan) and Titan (Mahershala Ali), the series thrives on threats that feel both massive in scale and deeply personal.

Whether it’s multiversal chaos, brutal alien invasions, or calculated power grabs from within Earth itself, Invincible constantly raises the stakes, proving that in this world, danger can come from anywhere, and no one is ever truly safe — even if, somehow, Mark (Steven Yeun) manages to save the day with massive personal losses or great injuries.

None of those foes is as fearsome, nor as powerful, though, as Thragg, Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire (voiced by Lee Pace).

So, who is this new threat to Earth, and what makes him so much worse than all the others? Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 4 Episode 6 of Invincible, “You Look Horrible.”

Who is Thragg, exactly?

Grand Regent Thragg was bred and trained to be the ultimate Viltrumite, the strongest and most savage of his kind. In a species that routinely eliminates the weak and forces its own children to fight to the death as a test of strength, Thragg stands above all. As the absolute ruler of the Viltrumites, he was engineered to surpass every other member of his race of superhumanoids, making him vastly superior in combat and power.

Before he became the Grand Regent, he was completely loyal to Emperor Argall. After Argall was assassinated by “the Betrayer,” Thaedus (Peter Cullen), Thrag kept his skull as a reminder of his duty to the Empire, often talking to it as if Emperor Argall was still alive.

Thragg took over leadership duties after Argall was killed, a temporary arrangement intended to end once a blood heir to Argall was found. Still, after the Scourge Virus wiped out 99.99999% of the population, the Viltrumites gave up looking.

What makes Thragg so dangerous?

“Their coalition thinks it is strong, but they will shudder before our strength,” Thragg tells the 50 or so remaining Viltrumites in existence about the upcoming war. “Our devotion, our vengeance, they think they are our equals, but they are not even the dust beneath our heels.”

It is not just Thragg’s strength that makes him dangerous, but his unwavering belief in Viltrumite supremacy. He sees all other life in the universe as existing solely to serve his kind, a philosophy rooted in the empire’s chilling motto: “All is ours.” Thragg believes this completely, convinced that nothing is more powerful or more deserving of existence than the Viltrumite Empire. In his eyes, their needs come before all others, and every other race and species is inherently inferior.

When the Viltrumite War begins, Thragg cannot grasp that the Coalition of Planets would fight back for their freedom. “These animals dare rise against us. AGAINST US! Who dares bring stability to madness, order to chaos? They are children crying for freedom they do not understand or deserve,” Thragg tells the skull of Argall.

Talking to TV Insider, the voice behind Thragg, Lee Pace, had a few thoughts about the season’s villain and why portraying someone so wrong can feel so right.

“He’s, without a doubt, an antagonist of this story, but I think he’s insanely violent and ambitious and desperate to achieve what he wants to achieve,” said Pace. “I thought he was fun when I read him. So I don’t know if I want to think about him as a bad guy, because I think he’s a lot of fun. I think there’s fun to his fight, like, how he’s just got this ‘Never Say Die’ attitude, and he’s like insanely violent.”

“I think that there’s something about the core of his character that tracks his insanity because when you have an ideology that is shattered, what do you have left?” explains Pace. “In many ways, his world that doesn’t exist anymore because of what’s happened to his people…He’s very strong, and he’s got a strong mind, he’s got a strong sense of training, and physically, he’s incredibly strong. But will it be enough?”

What does Thragg want with Earth?

He wants Viltrum to reclaim its “rightful place in the universe,” and to do that, the empire must rebuild its numbers. That means breeding with compatible species, and thanks to Omni-Man, they now know Earthlings can withstand their “superior” DNA.

So what happened to Mark after being partially disemboweled by Conquest?

The war is fully underway as Mark spends months recovering from the most devastating injuries he has ever suffered from the Viltrumite Conquest, whom he managed to kill. As he heals, Omni-Man and Oliver (Christian Convery) share some long-overdue father-son bonding. Omni-Man trains Oliver and, together, they care for Mark during his recovery, which ultimately takes nearly two months.

What happens with the war?

The Coalition has managed to liberate a few planets, but not without heavy losses. Even with only about 50 Viltrumites left, each one is powerful enough to conquer a world on their own, making them an overwhelming force. Day by day, the Coalition continues to lose ground.

But as more liberated planets join the cause and specialized teams are dispatched to hunt down isolated Viltrumites, the tide slowly begins to turn. The Viltrumites start losing ground and, for the first time, risk losing the war. It is a shift that greatly vexes Thragg.

So he devises a new plan: eliminate the Coalition at its source. Kill the “Betrayer,” Thaedus, and watch the alliance collapse. The Viltrumites launch a brutal assault on Talescria, slaughtering civilians and demanding Thaedus’s head.

It’s a bloodbath. Thousands are killed as the Viltrumites tear through the main city. Mark, Oliver, and Omni-Man arrive just in time, destroying the warship attacking the city, though Thragg narrowly escapes with Argall’s skull. Faced with a strengthened Coalition now backed by a Viltrumite and two half-Viltrumites, Thragg retreats with his remaining forces. The battle is won, but Talescria is in ruins, with countless lives lost.

In the aftermath, it is revealed that the planetary defense system was sabotaged from within. Data Twin #2 (Jay Pharoah) is exposed as the culprit and, under threat of having his face shot off, confesses that Thragg is retreating to Viltrum to regroup, and plans to launch a full-scale assault on Earth with what remains of the Empire.

“If we strike Thragg now, before he reunites with his forces, we may have a chance to end this war for good,” Thaedus argues. “Without their leader, the Viltrumites will scatter.”

With that, the heroes set their sights on Viltrum itself for a final, decisive confrontation.

Now for the most important question: Does Episode 6 feature a musical montage?

Heck yeah, it does. Set to the song “Do You Feel Me?” by Oliver Tree and Whethan, the montage shows Oliver training with Omni-Man, while the Coalition begins to win the war.

Invincible, Season 4, Wednesdays, Prime Video