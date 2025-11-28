What To Know Invincible‘s Robert Kirkman and Gillian Jacobs spoke with TV Insider about Season 4, premiering March 2026.

It will be the show’s most intense and high-stakes season yet.

The creator also weighed in on how many seasons he wants the show to be.

Mark (Steven Yeun), the titular superhero of Invincible, survives the events of Season 3 by the skin of his teeth. If you thought there was no way the next installment could up the ante, creator Robert Kirkman wants you to think again. He described it as “the most intense season yet.”

“We’re really putting Mark through his paces,” Kirkman told TV Insider of Season 4, which drops on Prime Video in March 2026. “Mark has had so many things put before him that he has been able to navigate, but the problems are getting bigger and bigger and bigger. And this is really a season where Mark is put into a place where he’s like, ‘How is this going to keep happening? How am I going to keep getting through this? And how do I get through this one?'”

Alongside star Gillian Jacobs — who voices Atom Eve in the animated show — Kirkman visited TV Insider’s New York Comic Con studio to discuss what’s next for Invincible. Season 4 picks up after Mark and Eve defeat Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the ultra-powerful warrior who tried to eliminate Mark and prepare Earth for a Viltrumite takeover.

The brutal fight sequence lasts for over half an hour during the finale episode. Mark and Conquest fight it out across the planet, which results in a large bystander death toll. “I think [Mark] very much feels responsible for what happened,” Kirkman said. “And I think that it’s weighing on him to the point where he is able to kind of push to this point where he’s like, I’m going to kill anyone that threatens my family.”

Up until now, Mark’s been worried that he’s going to become more like his ruthless Viltrumite father, Nolan (J.K. Simmons). “Now he’s in a situation where things are pushing him to accept that he will need to become more like his father just to get by, which is putting him in a really dark position,” Kirkman explained.

Though he resists the “kill or be killed” way of thinking throughout Season 3, it’s the mindset Mark will have going into Season 4, which will deliver his biggest enemy so far: Viltrum’s Grand Regent, Thragg (Lee Pace). “Every season we try to increase the scope and increase the the stakes and increase like what the villains are capable of and what they represent,” Kirkman said. “[Thragg] the next step beyond Conquest the same way that Conquest was in some ways the step beyond Nolan from the first season.”

He adds, “He’s a bigger threat than Invincible has ever faced to the point where it’s not just Invincible. He’s kind of bringing in everyone in the show and things get really dire.”

Could that mean a Season 4 battle that matches Conquest’s in intensity? “I’m gonna answer with a simple yes,” Kirkman said. When we asked if fans should expect something as gruesome as what the Season 3 finale delivered, he elaborated, “[It] depends on how you look at it. Could be worse. I will say this: After you’ve watched Season 4, maybe come back and watch this. There are two separate events, one that is significantly more gruesome than the Conquest fight and one that is significantly bigger on scale.”

What’s more, Thragg isn’t the only threat Mark will face next season. Season 3 teased a storyline that doesn’t appear in Kirkman’s comic of the same name, which the show is based on. Season 1’s demonic detective Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown) reappeared in the Season 3 finale, talking to a mysterious figure in Hell about a “surface dweller” that can restore his power. It’s an angle that Kirkman always wanted to explore in the comic, but never got around to.

“Most of the time when I’m working on this show, I’m kind of revising what I’ve written before, and it can be dumb, but it’s a lot of fun because I like plussing things up and everything,” he said. “But to actually have an episode where it’s all new and I’m discovering a new story, and I’m adding something to the Invincible mythos that hasn’t existed prior in the comics was a real thrill for me.”

The new Darkblood storyline is one of many “extra” things that Kirkman thinks will surprise comic readers, though he admits that they probably already have a pretty good sense of what’s to come. “There’s some twists and turns that are definitely going to take people off guard,” he added. “There’s some big changes that I think are really going to surprise people… in a good way.”

That being said, does Kirkman now have a ballpark idea of how many Invincible seasons there will be? He’s still keeping it vague, but he hopes it remains successful and that he’s able to complete the story. “Whether that’s seven, eight, nine, ten, six, five… Maybe it ends in Season 4, who knows? It doesn’t. We know Season 5’s been picked up. We’re going to tell a full story, and we’re not going to wear out our welcome, is my goal.”

He quipped that Season 100 has a nice ring to it, joking, “Come on, Simpsons. We’re coming after you.”

Structure-wise, Kirkman also set out to keep viewers on their toes this time around. “We want them to never be able to expect what’s going to be coming,” he said. “So while we will have a dense show and there’s going to be a lot of things happening, the way that they happen in the structure of the show is going to be different every season to keep everyone completely off balance. You heard it here first.”

Invincible, Season 4, March 2026, Prime Video