What To Know Escalating conflict between Iran and neighboring countries has led to airstrikes, leaving many travelers—including reality TV stars—trapped in Dubai.

Reality stars have shared their experiences of fear, separation from family, and seeking shelter as they navigate the ongoing crisis.

As of early March 2026, escalating tensions in the Middle East have disrupted travel across the region. Airstrikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites have prompted retaliatory drone and missile attacks across the Gulf, affecting nearby cities, including Dubai. The situation has led to flight cancellations and airspace restrictions, leaving many travelers temporarily unable to leave the city as regional security concerns continue to unfold.

As a result, the U.S. State Department has urged all Americans in 14 countries — including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Dubai is located — to leave immediately as the war continues. But for many, this proved more difficult than it seemed, as airports in the United Arab Emirates city are operating under restricted airspace conditions, and many routes remain canceled or delayed.

According to People, former Big Brother star Bayleigh Dayton, who currently lives in Dubai with her two children and husband, Big Brother 20 alum Chris “Swaggy C” William, found herself actively fleeing a war zone when the conflict escalated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bayleigh Amethyst (@bayydayy)

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, March 4, Dayton said she feels “scared and alone” as she waits to escape, noting that her husband left for the U.S. before the attacks. In the post, she stated: “So, I didn’t have fleeing a war zone on my 2026 bingo card.”

Dayton isn’t the only reality star trapped amid the chaos of war.

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Brooks is also attempting to escape the city with her family as soon as possible. Hoping to reach her parents in Boston, Brooks is traveling with her son as they attempt to secure a flight out of the city amid widespread disruptions and ongoing travel delays.

“When I woke up that morning and saw that memo from the State Department, that freaked me out,” said the reality star to TMZ in a video. “If America tells you to get out from somewhere … mmm … they probably have a reason for you to get out. That was probably the first time I truly felt unsafe.”

But while Brooks is trying to flee, her Real Housewives costar Caroline Stanbury is trying to get back, or at least get her children out of danger. The reality star is attempting to reach her kids in Dubai amid the ongoing conflict in Iran. On Tuesday, March 3, Real Housewives of Dubai alum and The Traitors star shared a post on Threads revealing that she has been unable to get to her three children in Dubai after fighting broke out.

“Still can’t get a flight to Dubai 😩 Really want to get my kids out to me now, let’s see I keep booking them on flights,” read the post.

RHOD alum Nina Ali wrote a terrifying post from her garage in which she stated, “I never thought I would have to go through something like this again. 😔 Thank you to the leadership and authorities in the UAE who are doing what they can to protect us.🇦🇪 May God protect us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LipstickMommy💄 (@nina.ali)

Brit media personality and The Only Way Is Essex star Kate Ferdinand shared an update from an underground bunker in Dubai on Tuesday after missile strikes hit parts of the region. In an Instagram Story posted by the Daily Mail, Ferdinand showed herself and her family working out inside the shelter, writing: “Good morning. A very hectic but wholesome family workout this morning. Hope everyone is OK.”