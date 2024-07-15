Taleen Marie has found herself in the line of fire on The Real Housewives of Dubai. The Season 2 addition was brought in as a good friend of Caroline Brooks. However, over time, things started to sour between the two. Tensions bubbled over with Marie feeling Brooks had instigated a lot of the turmoil within the group through a classic game of telephone.

Making matters worse was when Marie started forming a closer friendship with Caroline Stanbury, someone Brooks has had unsettled issues with for a while now. She was caught in the middle of a cold war of the Carolines. Here, Marie reflects on the drama that has unfolded so far and teases the “bomb” to come.

How has it been watching the season unfold?

Taleen Marie: It’s kind of crazy to watch because you’re reliving everything. All the drama, everything you see is very relevant still. I’m happy from what I’ve seen. I came in as myself. What you see is what you get. Ask me when we’re done, but so far, it’s okay. I haven’t gotten to the cringe yet. I know it’s coming, but we’re not there yet.

It takes a really strong person to get into this existing group of women.

Coming in, I was the only new cast member. I came in with Caroline Brooks. She had her issues with the other girls, so I didn’t necessarily want to be grouped into that drama. I felt like I had to make an effort to get to know these girls on my own and make my own judgments and realizations about them without anyone in my ear. That part of it was the toughest to navigate. Once I got to know each of the girls, I found they were very different. I felt like I integrated really well with all of them. I do get along with people, believe it or not. I’m not very confrontational, believe it or not. It was a process to navigate those personalities for sure.

When you came in through Brooks, were you prepared for what you were getting into where you might have to choose a side?

To be honest, I didn’t even know there were sides. That was the big thing for me. All of a sudden, my vajayjay became its own character [after what happened at the Beyoncé concert]. She became like another housewife. That was a shock to me because the story kept being brought up all the time, and it was brought up by Brooks. It made me think there may be a deeper issue between Brooks and Stanbury. I still don’t look at it as choosing sides. I got to know each of the girls, and I’m close to them in different ways. I think Brooks wanted me to choose a side, but I didn’t even know there were sides. I was just myself. Organically, you’re drawn to other people. I think that’s normal in a friend group.

Do you regret pulling Stanbury aside to have the conversation you did at Chanel Ayan’s “Queens’ Dinner” about how Sergio [Carrallo] has been feeling?

I don’t regret it all. Sergio was speaking to my husband a lot about what was going on. I felt if I had brought it up at the table, I just felt it would have been more of a discussion. They would have all chimed in and things would have been escalated. I just felt it would be a disrespectful thing to do. I was coming from a good and genuine place. I would want the same respect. When I came back to the table, I was a little confused. I could also understand that maybe they thought I was talking about them behind their backs. Looking back, I can see how it could have come off like that. I still didn’t appreciate being called the B-word. Although Lesa apologized and took accountability for that.

You made the decision not to go to Brooks’ son’s party. You had Stanbury over with your family where some joking and criticism was done about Brooks. Some viewers thought you didn’t have Brooks’ back and weren’t standing up for her. What do you say to that?

A couple of days before that scene, our family dog had just passed. You don’t really know your head from your ass at that moment, especially with cameras there and filming going on. When I even look at the scene, we weren’t around a cauldron talking crap about her. I lean on my family. I vent to my family. We’re there for each other. I was hurt that [Brooks] hadn’t reached out to me personally. I said in our friend group that Coco had passed. She didn’t reach out to me. That hurt me. Was I actively sitting with my family talking badly about her? No, I was venting. And if you can’t vent to your family, who are you going to vent to?

Brooks has since sent out on social media that she reached out through your sister and shared the texts.

That is true. At that point, for my sister, it was a blur for those three weeks. Even if she had told me that, I was hurt that she didn’t come to me. There is a lot you’re going to see. There is a lot that is going to unfold. The truth will prevail. I’m not saying Brooks is a horrible person or anything like that, but I would have appreciated a message to me because all the other girls had messaged me.

It wouldn’t be Housewives without big trips. What can you tell us about your trip to Bali?

This trip is wild. It’s crazy. A huge bomb is dropped, metaphorically speaking. It’s a lot of fun. It was my first time there. Things get real. The whole trip was billed as eat, pray, and party. There was definitely no praying. We may be praying after, but a lot unfolds after. It’s a hell of a season. We haven’t even gotten to the meat of it.

Do you think Stanbury and Sergio will last?

I do. I genuinely think they are a very strong couple. I know it’s not very traditional, but I’ve seen Sergio and her without the cameras. They are very much in love. I see it working out. I hope it does.

You attempted to play matchmaker for Sara [Al Madani]. It didn’t work out. Now there is this long-distance thing. What do you think of her relationship with Akin?

Look, he is a hottie for sure. Sara is complex. She has a son, has been married, and is Emirati. It’s going to take a strong and secure man to be with an incredible woman like that. I don’t want to give too much away, but he is good eye candy to watch for sure.

Your husband Rafael wants a daughter. You’re torn between wanting to have another child and a career. What is it like for you to show that struggle on camera?

When my husband and I decided to do this show, it wasn’t an overnight decision. We wanted to put it all out there. I think if you sign up for something like this, you go all in. I didn’t want to hide anything. That is an issue in our home because he really does want a third child and wants a boy, as much as he loves his daughters. We wanted to show every aspect of what we go through. I feel as though I have just got my life back, just got my body back. I’m trying to jumpstart my career. I think a lot of women can relate to that. We’ll see what happens… At the end of the day, my husband is extremely supportive. And I’m going to have the last word in the end.

Have you mentally prepared yourself for the reunion yet? Do you have your dress?

I did have a dress. The network changed the color scheme, so now I’m back to square one. I did meet an incredible designer in Los Angeles. I think I’m going to go with her. We’re starting to create the dress. Am I mentally prepared? How can you mentally prepare for this reunion? I’m scared s**tless. At the end of the day, I’m just going to be myself. The truth will always prevail. I would do another season, 100 percent. Then again, ask me after the reunion. [Laughs]

