Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is setting the record straight when it comes to rumors circulating about her baby daughter Aurora Raina and speculation about her post-pregnancy weight loss.

The Lifetime reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Friday (January 24), where she shared a list of statements that she referred to as “false rumors of the week,” including one claim that she and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, received a visit from Child Protective Services (CPS).

Blanchard addressed the rumor, in which she said people had alleged the CPS visited her Louisiana home out of concern for her nearly one-month-old daughter. She shot down the claim, writing, “NO, CPS is not involved! (our baby is very safe and healthy)” followed by the eye-rolling emoji.

She also fired back at rumors about her faking the pregnancy, stating, “NO, the baby in the picture with Ken and I after birth is NOT a doll or a fake baby!”

Blanchard and Urker welcomed their first child on December 28, 2024, a baby girl named Aurora Raina Urker. In a previous Instagram Story, Blanchard revealed she and Urker wouldn’t be sharing videos or photos of their child online due to privacy and safety.

Her latest post also referenced claims that she has been taking weight-loss medication to lose her pregnancy weight. “NO, I am not on any weight loss medication,” adding, “I just look damn good for postpartum, hate me cause you ant[sic] me.”

Blanchard also denied that her stepmother Kirsty is doing all the childcare for her, stating, “NO, Kirsty does NOT take care of my child for me. (I do EVERYTHING! And am rock’n it as a mom).”

She concluded the post by saying, “If anyone actually believes this BS then your brain has been rotted by misinformation and click bait with bias and hate driven content. God gave you a [brain], use it.”

Blanchard served seven years in prison for her role in the death of her mother, Dee Dee. Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, killed Dee Dee on June 9, 2015. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison, while Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Growing up, she was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

Following up on her latest Instagram post, Blanchard told People, “I’m addressing all the rumors that content creators spread. It’s not necessarily to anyone in particular, it’s just some of the crazy rumors that have come out over the last few weeks that I wanted to address are not true.”

She continued, “I never have used weight loss drugs to lose weight. I was blessed with a healthy pregnancy and gained very little during my pregnancy.”