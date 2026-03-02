‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Next Big Disaster Event Revealed

What To Know ABC has revealed the descriptions for the next three episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, and at least one of them has disaster event written all over it.

Here’s a look at what’s ahead on the medical drama.

There are many elements that make Grey’s Anatomy such a lasting staple of the small screen, and its array of disaster episodes and events is one of them.

Over the years, the show has put its doctors, nurses, and patients through so many twisted scenarios that it might seem impossible to conceive of anything new (trust us, we’ve tried). Alas, we didn’t think of this!

For Grey’s Anatomy‘s Thursday, March 19 episode, the title says it all: “Wrecking Ball.”

The episode, which will be the 14th of Season 22, is described like so: “A couple lands in the hospital with life-altering injuries after a wrecking ball destroys their home. Lucas [Niko Terho] and Simone [Alexis Floyd] struggle to support a young, terminally ill patient, and Richard [James Pickens Jr.] hosts a prostate screening event.”

We’ll have to wait and see how much of the wrecking ball damage we get to see beyond just the patient, but it sounds promising … and bums us out to imagine the Station 19 crossover potential there!

There are two episodes still to go before we get to the wrecking ball event, though.

This week’s episode, airing on March 5, is titled “Get Lucky” and follows up on the events of last week’s, which introduced a new love interest for Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) in Toni Wright (Yellowstone‘s Jen Landon). The description for that one tells us, “Tensions rise as Teddy [Kim Raver] and Winston [Anthony Hill] take on a complex procedure, while Kavita [Anita Kalathara] and Ben [Jason George] try and impress the new plastics attending. Jo [Camilla Luddington] and Link [Chris Carmack] leave the babies with a nanny for the first time.”

Then, next week’s episode, airing March 12, is titled “Love the Way You Lie,” and is described like so: “Richard tackles a shocking case on his first day back, while Kavita and Jules [Adelaide Kane] prepare for a high-stakes presentation. Bailey [Chandra Wilson] must have a difficult conversation with a beloved patient, and Jo works to baby-proof the loft.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC